Over 2,000 phones are approved to be sold in Nigeria, amid growing needs for smartphone devices

Smartphones have become a very crucial part of Nigerians daily life, where mobile is the gateway to the internet for man

The top phones in Nigeria combine high-quality cameras, battery life, performance, and innovative features for all users

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) reveals that over 2,000 phones are officially approved for use in Nigeria.

The approved devices range from high-end flagship models to mid-range and budget-friendly smartphones, giving consumers a wide array of options.

Phones with high-resolution cameras are now essential for social media users. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

With so many choices available, selecting a phone with the best camera, features, and overall performance can be overwhelming.

For buyers one of the key consideration are not just camera quality but also battery life, processing speed, storage capacity, software updates, and durability.

Today, smartphones is not about making calls, they now come with advanced camera systems making them essential for photography, video content creation, social media, and remote work.

Here are three phones currently considered among the best in Nigeria for photography and overall features:

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple’s latest flagship model is one of the best phones for 2026. Not only for its aestitic the phone is renowned for its cinematic video recording capabilities and advanced low-light photography.

Its triple-lens camera system allows users to take professional-grade photos and videos effortlessly.

The phone is built to last for years, and future updates are expected to make it even more powerful, especially in artificial intelligence.

In Nigeria, the phone costs as much as N3 million, depending on the storage capacity. Checks on Jiji show that a used, well-maintained model can be purchased for around N2 million.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung’s premium device offers high-resolution cameras, exceptional optical zoom, long-lasting battery and AI-powered photography tools.

The phone is ideal for users who want versatile photography options, from wide-angle shots to detailed close-ups.

Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy S26 soon, and ahead of the launch, the price of the Galaxy S25 has dropped.

In Nigeria the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256 GB sells for around N1.5 million.

Top phones deliver high-quality images and video for professional use. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: UGC

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google’s flagship continues to impress with computational photography. The Pixel 10 Pro, like its predecessor, is AI-driven, powering features from image processing to overall phone usage.

Today, the Google Pixel 10 is considered the best AI-powered phone on the market, thanks to the capabilities of Gemini. Prices vary depending on storage, with the device costing as much as N2.5 million in Nigeria.

A phone seller Ademola Adisa at Ikeja computer village told Legit.ng:

"For me, the Google Pixel 10 is the best; however, it depends on personal preference. For AI, the Pixel is a no-brainer, while for video, it is always the iPhone. Samsung offers both, as it also integrates Google AI into its software."

Popular tech company announces after 23 years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Taiwanese tech giant Asus has announced it is halting smartphone production after 23 years and now wants to focus on artificial intelligence and other innovative products.

The decision was confirmed by Asus chairman Jonney Shih during the company’s 2026 recent event in Taiwan.

Speaking on the decision, Shih revealed that the smartphone business has been placed on an indefinite hiatus.

Source: Legit.ng