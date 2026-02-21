A Nigerian tech professional, in the United Kingdom is launching Blishcrown, a skill-based gaming platform

A Nigerian tech professional based in the United Kingdom, Adedapo Idris Morenigbade, has announced the upcoming launch of Blishcrown, a skill-based gaming platform inspired by the popular game centre culture many Nigerians grew up with in the early 2000s.

For Morenigbade, popularly known as Dapo, the idea behind Blishcrown did not start in a boardroom or accelerator programme.

How Blishcrown was birthed?

It began nearly two decades ago in university game centres, where students gathered daily to compete, bond, and earn respect through their gaming skills.

While studying at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Morenigbade spent much of his free time in local game centres, particularly a popular spot known as Flames Game Centre.

He told Legit.ng that these centres were more than places to play video games; they were communities built on competition, fairness, and reputation.

He said:

“Back then, you didn’t win because you had money. You won because you were better. There was always someone who organised matches, kept scores, and made sure everything was fair. That culture stayed with me."

Blishcrown is designed to recreate that experience digitally by allowing players to compete in fair, skill-based matches with others around the world. Unlike many modern gaming platforms that rely on luck or pay-to-win systems, Blishcrown focuses strictly on performance and transparency.

Morenigbade’s journey into technology was also influenced by his gaming community. A chance encounter near a game centre led to his first role in the IT sector, eventually setting him on a path that included entrepreneurship in Nigeria and later relocation to the United Kingdom in 2022.

What the future holds

Now working as a Software Quality Assurance Engineer, he says Blishcrown represents a return to his first passion.

He explained.

“I’ve tried building other products, including fintech solutions, but I realised that gaming and the community around it have always been at the centre of my story."

Beyond gaming, Blishcrown is also being positioned as a community-driven platform. Morenigbade plans to share the process of building the product openly, inviting gamers to follow, contribute, and grow alongside the brand.

Blishcrown is currently preparing for launch, with early community engagement already underway.

