The NCC said telecom operators and banks have refunded subscribers over N10 billion for failed airtime and data purchases

The refunds are made possible through a joint framework developed by the NCC and the Central Bank of Nigeria

A central monitoring dashboard will track failed transactions, refunds, and service breaches in real time, and process refunds within a timeframe

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s telecommunications regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has disclosed that mobile network operators (MNOs) and deposit money banks (DMBs) have refunded subscribers more than N10 billion for failed airtime and data transactions.

The disclosure was made by the NCC’s Director of Consumer Affairs, Mrs Freda Bruce-Bennett, who said the refunds were made under an emerging framework jointly developed by the NCC and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The refunds are linked to a joint framework developed by the NCC and the Central Bank of Nigeria. Photo: AlexLMX, The Yudel Media

According to her, the two regulators have also established a Central Monitoring Dashboard, which will be jointly hosted by the NCC and the CBN to track failed transactions and ensure prompt refunds to affected consumers.

NCC assures Nigerians on effectiveness of new framework

Speaking on the initiative, the NCC’s Head of Public Affairs, Nnenna Ukoha, assured subscribers that the commission has comprehensive data on failed airtime and data purchases. She added that once the framework becomes fully operational by March 1, 2026, all unresolved cases would be addressed and refunds made accordingly.

Mrs Bruce-Bennett explained that failed airtime and data top-ups are among the top three complaints received by the NCC, stressing that the commission is prioritising consumer protection in the telecom sector.

“So far, pending final approval by the management of both regulators, MNOs and banks have collectively refunded customers over N10 billion for failed transactions,” she said.

New framework to address all airtime, data purchase issues

She noted that the framework was designed to address complaints arising from unsuccessful airtime and data purchases caused by network downtime, system failures, or human errors.

The initiative followed months of consultations involving the NCC, the CBN, MNOs, value-added service providers, DMBs, and other industry stakeholders.

According to the NCC, the framework represents a unified approach by the telecom and financial sectors to resolve recurring complaints where subscribers are debited without receiving airtime or data, often with delays in resolution.

The new rules also identify the root causes of failed transactions and introduce enforceable service level agreements (SLAs) that clearly define the responsibilities of banks and telecom operators in the transaction and refund process.

Full implementation of the framework is expected to begin on March 1, 2026. Photo: The Yudel Media

Subscribers to get refunds in 30 seconds – NCC

Under the framework, subscribers who are debited without receiving airtime or data are entitled to a refund within 30 seconds. However, where a transaction remains pending, the refund may take up to 24 hours.

The framework further requires operators to notify consumers via SMS about the success or failure of every transaction. It also covers issues such as incorrect recharges, transactions to wrong phone numbers, and errors involving ported lines.

Mrs Bruce-Bennett added that the central dashboard would allow both regulators to monitor transaction failures, identify responsible parties, confirm refunds, and track breaches of agreed service timelines in real time.

She expressed appreciation to all stakeholders, particularly the CBN, for their collaboration in developing the framework, noting that its full implementation is expected to begin on March 1, 2026, following final regulatory approvals and technical integration by all parties.

CBN partners NCC to develop code for customers to reach banks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the CBN collaborated with the NCC to develop a single industry-wide short code for consumers to reach their banks even without internet access.

A survey by Enhancing Financial Inclusion and Advancement (EFInA) showed high levels of failed transactions and varying reversal timelines.

However, consumer advocates and e-business experts called for stronger protections, including fraud insurance and clearer dispute-resolution processes.

