Nigeria Customs Service has begun implementing a system that allows international travellers to bring in personal vehicles on a temporary basis

The arrangement applies to privately owned, non-commercial vehicles entering Nigeria for tourism, official, business, or personal visits

Customs stated that such vehicles may circulate nationwide under strict conditions and must leave the country within the approved timeframe

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced the implementation of procedures to grant safe passage to personal vehicles temporarily imported into or transiting through Nigeria by international travellers.

In a statement released on Wednesday, January 8, signed by Abdullahi Maiwada, Deputy Comptroller of Customs and National Public Relations Officer, the Service said the initiative is anchored on the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, and supported by relevant international conventions governing the temporary admission and transit of vehicles.

NCS noted that the framework applies to all personal, non-commercial vehicles owned by international travellers visiting Nigeria for tourism, diplomatic, business, or personal reasons.

According to the NCS, the scheme is designed to ease cross-border movement, improve compliance with international obligations, and reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to trade facilitation and regional integration.

The statement reads:

"It is pertinent to note that this implementation draws legal backing from Sections 142, 143, 144, and 245 of the NCS Act, 2023, as well as the Revised Kyoto Convention (RKC), UN TIR Convention (1975), Istanbul Convention (1990), and the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Residence, and Establishment.

"It also aligns with WCO Guidelines on Temporary Admission and the Carnet de Passages en Douane (CPD) regulations."

Rules for duty waivers

Under the revised procedure, international travellers are required to present a valid passport, international driver’s licence, vehicle registration, insurance, and a Carnet de Passages en Douane (CPD) upon entry.

After inspection and verification, Customs will issue a Temporary Vehicle Admission Permit valid for 90 days, which will be electronically recorded.

Extensions of up to 30 days may be granted with approval from the relevant Customs Area Controller. Customs also stressed that vehicles admitted under this scheme cannot be sold in Nigeria.

It said:

Vehicles allowed under this scheme may circulate freely within Nigeria but must not be sold, rented, transferred, altered, or used for commercial activities.

"Upon leaving the country, travellers are required to present the vehicle along with the approved Customs Temporary Admission Declaration. In case of an accident, theft, or mechanical failure, the nearest Customs office should be contacted immediately for proper documentation and instructions.

The Customs Service said the initiative underscores its commitment to transparency and accountability while facilitating legitimate travel, Vanguard reports.

It added that the policy will strengthen Nigeria’s role in cross-border cooperation and enhance security and efficiency in line with existing regulations.

