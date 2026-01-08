Africa Digital Media Awards

Maritime

by  Dave Ibemere
  • Nigeria Customs Service has begun implementing a system that allows international travellers to bring in personal vehicles on a temporary basis
  • The arrangement applies to privately owned, non-commercial vehicles entering Nigeria for tourism, official, business, or personal visits
  • Customs stated that such vehicles may circulate nationwide under strict conditions and must leave the country within the approved timeframe

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced the implementation of procedures to grant safe passage to personal vehicles temporarily imported into or transiting through Nigeria by international travellers.

In a statement released on Wednesday, January 8, signed by Abdullahi Maiwada, Deputy Comptroller of Customs and National Public Relations Officer, the Service said the initiative is anchored on the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, and supported by relevant international conventions governing the temporary admission and transit of vehicles.

Customs sets firm rules for temporary vehicle entry and movement nationwide.
Nigeria opens its doors to travellers driving in with personal vehicles
Source: Getty Images

NCS noted that the framework applies to all personal, non-commercial vehicles owned by international travellers visiting Nigeria for tourism, diplomatic, business, or personal reasons.

According to the NCS, the scheme is designed to ease cross-border movement, improve compliance with international obligations, and reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to trade facilitation and regional integration.

The statement reads:

"It is pertinent to note that this implementation draws legal backing from Sections 142, 143, 144, and 245 of the NCS Act, 2023, as well as the Revised Kyoto Convention (RKC), UN TIR Convention (1975), Istanbul Convention (1990), and the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Residence, and Establishment.
"It also aligns with WCO Guidelines on Temporary Admission and the Carnet de Passages en Douane (CPD) regulations."

Rules for duty waivers

Under the revised procedure, international travellers are required to present a valid passport, international driver’s licence, vehicle registration, insurance, and a Carnet de Passages en Douane (CPD) upon entry.

After inspection and verification, Customs will issue a Temporary Vehicle Admission Permit valid for 90 days, which will be electronically recorded.

Extensions of up to 30 days may be granted with approval from the relevant Customs Area Controller. Customs also stressed that vehicles admitted under this scheme cannot be sold in Nigeria.

It said:

Vehicles allowed under this scheme may circulate freely within Nigeria but must not be sold, rented, transferred, altered, or used for commercial activities.
"Upon leaving the country, travellers are required to present the vehicle along with the approved Customs Temporary Admission Declaration. In case of an accident, theft, or mechanical failure, the nearest Customs office should be contacted immediately for proper documentation and instructions.
Customs sets firm rules for temporary vehicle entry and movement nationwide.
Personal vehicles can now legally move across Nigeria under a new Customs-approved process.
Source: Facebook

The Customs Service said the initiative underscores its commitment to transparency and accountability while facilitating legitimate travel, Vanguard reports.

It added that the policy will strengthen Nigeria’s role in cross-border cooperation and enhance security and efficiency in line with existing regulations.

New customs exchange rate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reduced the customs duty rate, effectively making the cost of importing goods less expensive.

According to data from Nigeria's trade portal, on Sunday, June 22, the CBN slashed the exchange rate for clearing goods to N1,546.86 per dollar.

In a circular released in 2024, the CBN had directed Nigeria Customs Service and other related parties adopt the closing FX rate on the date of opening Form M for the importation of goods.

