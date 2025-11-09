Telecommunications giant Globacom has unveiled a new opportunity for its subscribers to win up to N1 million every month through its Take a Guess trivia game

The interactive game rewards participants for correctly answering fun and engaging lifestyle- and topic-related questions

Open to all Glo subscribers, Take a Guess offers an exciting way to learn, play, and win attractive cash prizes

Subscribers of telecoms giant Globacom have a chance to win cash prizes of up to N10,000 daily, N100,000 weekly, and N1 million monthly in the company’s newly launched interactive trivia game, “Glo Take a Guess.”

Glo subscribers can now earn daily, weekly, and monthly cash rewards.

In a statement, Glo said the service is designed to entertain and reward customers through a knowledge-based competition that tests their understanding of various lifestyle and topical issues.

“Customers stand a chance to win fantastic rewards, such as airtime, data, and cash prizes when they provide correct answers to trivia questions covering diverse and engaging topics, under a fun-filled and interactive experience."

The telecom operator added that the more subscribers participate, the higher their chances of winning across the different prize categories, the Nation reports.

How to participate

Participants can choose from three subscription options: N100 per day, N300 per week, or N500 per month, with the flexibility to select auto-renewal or a one-time plan.

Glo noted that the rewards are intended not only to entertain but also to help cushion the impact of rising living costs on subscribers.

To participate, customers are required to dial 209992# and select their preferred subscription plan.

Glo gives subscribers a chance to win life-changing cash prizes. Photo: Bloomberg

Glo statement added:

“The exciting rewards will also help to cushion the effects of rising living costs on our subscribers,” the statement said, adding that the initiative was designed to deliver both value and entertainment."

The telecom company urged subscribers to take advantage of the offer and stand a chance to become one of the lucky millionaires through the Glo Take a Guess game, DailyTrust reports.

Glo's new data plan

Meanwhile, Globacom has rolled out upgraded data plans that provide customers with increased data volumes at no additional cost.

The data bundles apply to the company’s most popular data packages, allowing subscribers to enjoy more browsing value for the same price.

According to ThisDay, the refreshed plans feature daily, weekly, and monthly options starting from N100, giving users more flexibility for internet activities such as streaming, gaming, social media, video calls, and downloads.

FG removes 5% telecom tax on voice, data services

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government has revoked the 5% excise tax previously imposed on telecommunications services in Nigeria, a move expected to ease cost pressures for millions of mobile users.

The National Orientation Agency announced this in a post on its official X handle.

The tax, which was intended to apply to both voice calls and data, had drawn widespread criticism from industry players and consumer advocates since its introduction under the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

