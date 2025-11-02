Globacom has rolled out new data bundle prices, giving customers increased value across its range of plans

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Globacom has announced the introduction of revised data bundles that give subscribers more data volume at the same prices.

The revised bundle is for the company’s top-selling data plans, offering customers more data at no extra cost.

Glo announces new data bundle for customers. Photo: glo

Source: Getty Images

Glo new data plan

ThisDay reports that the improved packages offer daily, weekly, and monthly options starting at N100 and are designed to give users greater flexibility for browsing, streaming, gaming, social media, video calls, and downloads.

Globacom also stated that the revised bundles include free night data (12am–5am) on all plans, while unused data rolls over when customers renew before expiry or within the grace period.

Students will also benefit from special campus booster plans that offer additional data bonuses tailored to their academic and social needs.

According to the company, the upgrades reflect its customer-centric approach and desire to reward loyalty.

Glo said in a statement:

"The revised glo data bundles are improved versions of Glo's top-selling data plans, now offering more data volume at the same affordable prices to give customers even better value for money."

For light internet users, the N100 daily plan has been increased from 105MB to 125MB, providing more room to browse and chat conveniently.

The weekly bundles have also been enhanced to suit moderate data consumers. The N1,500 plan, for example, now offers 6GB instead of 5.9GB, ensuring uninterrupted access to favourite online services for longer periods.

For heavy internet users, the monthly bundles deliver even more value. The N2,000 plan now provides 6.25GB, while the N10,000 plan has been upgraded from 38GB to 42GB, giving customers more capacity for video streaming, downloads, and remote work.

Glo is one of the leading telecom operators in Nigeria Photo: Oliver Helbig

Source: UGC

More details about Glo new data plan

Globacom stated that the updated data bundles are open to all customers prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid and can be conveniently activated by dialing *312#, using the Glo Café app on Android or iOS, or visiting hsi.glo.com. Users can also share or gift data using *312# or through the Glo Café app.

The company assured that users will continue to receive usage notifications when their data reaches 75% and 100%, helping them manage consumption efficiently.

Multiple data subscriptions are also supported, allowing customers to run and manage more than one active bundle simultaneously.

