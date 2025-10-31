President Bola Tinubu launched the NINAuth App, a mobile-based identity authentication platform developed by NIMC

The app will further strengthen Nigeria’s digital identity system and also enhance efficiency, transparency

The NIMC revealed it has enrolled over 126.7 million Nigerians, and the new app will enable real-time verification for public and private services

President Bola Tinubu has restated his administration’s dedication to building a reliable, safe, and verifiable national identity management system.

According to him, achieving this is critical to the country’s developmental goals.

President Tinubu unveils Nigeria’s new digital identity app, NINAuth.

He stated this while speaking at the launch of the NINAuth App, a mobile-based identity authentication platform developed by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), on Thursday, October 31, at the State House.

New mobile app for ID identification

Tinubu noted the initiative underscores his administration’s drive to leverage technology for efficient and transparent governance.

He said:

“The official unveiling of the NIMC NINAuth App marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward strengthening its digital public infrastructure as Africa’s largest identity database.

This innovation represents another step forward in our shared mission to build a digitally empowered nation.”

He said all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) would soon adopt the new application for staff and data verification, noting that a reliable national identity system would strengthen financial inclusion, social welfare delivery, and security operations while providing accurate data for planning.

Tinubu added:

“A reliable and inclusive National Identity Management System is vital to achieving our national development objectives.

"It helps promote financial inclusion, improves social welfare delivery, bolsters our security framework, and provides accurate population data for informed, evidence-based planning.”

The president added that the new platform would position Nigeria among the world’s technologically advanced nations by enabling seamless and secure access to government and private sector services while ensuring strong data protection and national security.

Tinubu urged citizens to adopt the new application, saying it will help foster a transparent and inclusive digital economy, BusinessDay reports.

He stressed:

“Together, we are building a nation where every identity counts and every citizen must matter."

Tunji-Ojo believes the NINAuth App will drive transparency and efficiency in governance. Photo: Presidency

FG is excited about the new app

The Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who also spoke at the event, said the initiative aligns with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to modernise public administration and strengthen national security through technology.

Tunji-Ojo said:

“Any nation that strives for efficiency must first establish systems capable of identifying, authenticating, and safeguarding its citizens.

"Identity goes beyond administrative necessity, it is the foundation of governance, national security, and effective service delivery.”

NIMC Director General Abisoye Coker-Odusote stated that the NINAuth App is designed to remove duplicate identity records and enable real-time verification for both government institutions and private enterprises.

She noted that NIMC has enrolled over 126.7 million Nigerians, including about 25 million in the past two years, with an average of 1.3 million daily verification requests.

