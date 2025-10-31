Ntel, Nigeria’s household telecom name, has announced its comeback planned for the first quarter of 2026

The Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (Ntel) has unveiled plans to re-enter the Nigerian telecom market in the first quarter of 2026 and has announced new job vacancies.

This is a big development for a company once seen as a national carrier after years of dormancy.

Ntel CEO speaks on plan

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Ntel’s CEO, Soji Maurice-Diya, revealed a comprehensive roadmap for the company’s resurgence.

According to him, this time the company will innovation, youth inclusion, and strategic collaboration with industry stakeholders.

Maurice-Diya, who assumed office this year, stressed the importance of building on Nigeria’s 25-year telecommunications legacy through renewed infrastructure investment and localised content.

Maurice-Diya said:

“Most of us are aware that the telecoms industry in Nigeria, as we know it today, started almost 25 years ago."

“It has witnessed significant growth, supporting Nigeria’s broader commercial ecosystem.”

He credited major operators, including MTN, Airtel, and Glo, for bringing stability to the sector following the turbulent early years of deregulation.

Maurice-Diya noted that Nigeria’s telecoms industry has matured into one of the country’s most resilient economic pillars, contributing substantially to GDP.

He added that new regulatory and infrastructural measures, such as the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) Act, dynamic pricing policies, tax incentives, and green-energy adoption, would strengthen sector resilience.

The CEO also spoke on government initiatives, specifically on the ongoing deployment of 7,000 rural telecom towers and the 90,000-kilometre national fibre-optic project as key steps to bridge Nigeria’s connectivity divide.

He said.

“We at Ntel will not only support the broader ecosystem but also create innovative products that expand and deepen connectivity."

He added that Ntel aims to leverage technology and strategic partnerships to re-establish itself as a leading player in the sector.

New job vacancies

Meanwhile, Ntel has announced new job vacancies for Nigerians ready to work in the company.

The roles available cover key areas including procurement, project management, finance, administration, and front desk operations.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply by sending their CV (PDF) to careers@ntel.com.ng, specifying the job title in the subject line.

