MTN Nigeria has announced that it will carry out scheduled network maintenance on Saturday, October 25, 2025, which is expected to temporarily affect connectivity in parts of Adamawa, Borno, and Kano States.

According to the company, the maintenance will take place between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. and will impact 101 network sites across 15 Local Government Areas within the affected states.

The exercise forms part of MTN’s long-term strategy to enhance service reliability and strengthen its fibre infrastructure in northern Nigeria.

The operation will include a fibre cutover on a newly relocated cable section between AFCOT and Bawo Village.

This upgrade replaces damaged spans and reduces multiple joints that have previously hampered optical performance and overall network stability.

Earlier in August 2025, Legit.ng reported that subscribers in these same three states faced temporary service disruptions.

MTN network disruptions to occur in three states

MTN listed the impacted areas as follows:

Kano State: Nasarawa LGA

Adamawa State: Girei, Song, Mubi North, Hong, Gombi, Fufore, Mubi South, Madagali, Michika, Maiha, Chibok, and Yola North

Borno State: Askira/Uba and Shani

During the maintenance window, services on 2G, 3G, 4G, as well as 10 enterprise connections will be unavailable due to the linear and unprotected nature of the fibre route.

The company explained that this phase follows a network restoration exercise carried out in August 2025 along the same AFCOT–Bawo route.

The upcoming work aims to deliver a more robust and permanent upgrade to prevent recurring issues and ensure improved stability for users in the region.

While acknowledging that subscribers may experience temporary interruptions, MTN apologised for any inconvenience.

The statement read:

“MTN regrets any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates customers’ understanding.”

MTN Nigeria moves to improve network quality

Earlier in the year, MTN subscribers in various parts of Nigeria reported experiencing network disruptions that prevented them from accessing internet services, even with active data subscriptions.

In response, the company announced in June 2025 that it would undertake a major capital expenditure (CAPEX) programme valued at nearly N900 billion to enhance overall network quality.

According to MTN’s unaudited Q1 2025 financial report, approximately N202.4 billion had already been invested in infrastructure upgrades and network expansion to improve service efficiency and capacity.

MTN suffers cyberattack

In related news, Legit.ng reported that MTN Group suffered a cyberattack, resulting in the exposure of customer data across multiple countries.

The breach, which targeted MTN, granted unauthorised access to the personal information of users in several regions.

However, MTN reassured the public in a statement that its critical infrastructure, core platforms, and services remained unaffected by the incident.

Source: Legit.ng