Global mobile operator, Lebara, has kicked off a major recruitment campaign in Nigeria as it prepares to roll out its services in 2026.

The move marks the beginning of the company’s expansion into one of Africa’s most competitive telecom markets, promising to shake up the landscape with its innovative “one SIM, many countries” offering.

Key roles open across technical and leadership departments

The company, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) with a strong presence in Europe and other regions, is looking to fill 28 key positions across its technical, commercial, and executive teams.

Lebara’s Nigerian arm is hiring senior professionals for strategic and operational roles, including Head of Finance, who will lead financial planning, strategy, and regulatory compliance. Other major positions include Heads of Innovation & Partnerships, Brand & Marketing, Customer Experience, Service Delivery & Quality, and several critical technical roles such as NOC Manager, OSS/BSS & IT Infrastructure Manager, and Core Network Engineer.

Industry insiders say the recruitment marks the company’s commitment to building a robust local operation capable of delivering seamless services once commercial rollout begins.

Challenging Nigeria’s competitive telecom market

Lebara’s entry into Nigeria comes at a time when the country’s telecom space is seeing renewed interest from MVNOs, virtual operators that lease network capacity from existing mobile companies rather than building their own infrastructure.

The move follows recent developments by Vitel Wireless, which already operates as an MVNO in Nigeria, and ntel, which is gearing up for its own virtual network launch in early 2026.

Analysts say Lebara’s international experience and proven model could disrupt the market by offering flexible, low-cost alternatives for mobile users, especially those who travel frequently or maintain cross-border ties.

Affordable roaming and global connectivity for all

Lebara’s global strength lies in its ability to offer affordable international connectivity.

Its roaming model allows customers to enjoy reduced local rates in multiple countries, thanks to partnerships with telecom operators across continents.

This makes it ideal for travelers, migrants, expatriates, and families living across borders.

Beyond data and voice services, Lebara also provides international remittance, multilingual customer support, and community-focused services, positioning itself as a lifestyle brand for the globally mobile.

A new chapter for Nigeria’s mobile users

With a population exceeding 220 million and over 200 million active mobile lines, Nigeria presents an enormous opportunity for innovative telecom services.

Lebara’s arrival not only signals investor confidence in the market but also offers a potential boost for job creation, technology transfer, and consumer choice.

As recruitment ramps up, all eyes are on how the brand will position itself against established local giants and new virtual entrants.

If Lebara’s global playbook is any indication, Nigerians could soon experience a new era of affordable, borderless communication.

