MTN subscribers in some parts of Lagos recently experienced call service and network glitches in Nigeria

Several subscribers found it difficult to browse the internet through the network despite having available data

MTN in a message has reacted to the complaints and assured that the issues have been resolved

Several MTN subscribers in parts of experienced network glitches which affected their ability to browse the internet despite having active data plans.

Social media platforms were flooded with complaints from affected subscribers who expressed dissatisfaction over the unexpected service interruption.

Many of the affected subscribers took to social media to react to the network glitches.

MTN resolve the issues

In response to the complaints, MTN Nigeria has issued an official apology, assuring customers that services have been fully restored, the Nation reports.

In a message to affected users, the telecommunications giant stated:

“Dear customer, we sincerely apologise for the challenges experienced with internet services yesterday in parts of Lagos State.

“This has been resolved, and services are fully restored. Thank you for your understanding.”

MTN Nigeria

MTN remains Nigeria’s largest telecommunications operator, boasting a subscriber base of 84.60 million, which represents 51.39% of the total market share.

Following the recent 50% tariff hike approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission, the company has pledged significant investments in its infrastructure.

The tariff adjustment is considered vital for revitalising the telecommunication sector which contributes 14% to Nigeria’s economy.

In response to the approval, MTN stated that its focus is on delivering improved telecom services.

The company emphasised that the tariff adjustment marks a key step toward ensuring the long-term sustainability of the telecom sector while empowering millions of individuals and businesses and driving overall economic growth.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, stated:

“This tariff adjustment represents an important step towards addressing the impacts of the prevailing economic challenges on our business and industry.

“It will enable us to maintain the critical investments required to deliver reliable, high-quality services to Nigerians.

"We remain committed to supporting Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda and driving inclusive growth for all stakeholders.”

The CEO thanked the Federal Government, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, the NCC, and industry bodies for their support.

GSMA forecasts 2% increase in telecoms' contribution to Nigeria's GDP

Legit.ng reported that The Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) has projected a 2% increase in the telecommunications sector's contribution to Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2028, following the government's approval of a 50% tariff increase in telecom services.

GSMA disclosed this during the presentation of its Digital Economy Report 2024 to the media.

At the media briefing, GSMA executives, Angela Wamola, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, and Caroline Mbugua, senior director of Public Policy & Communications for Sub-Saharan Africa, also addressed the potential impact of the 50% tariff hike on the sector, consumers, and the broader economy.

