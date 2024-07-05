The FCT has officially welcomed 23 Technologies and its cutting-edge car-hailing service, 23 Ride

The service wants to differentiate itself by offering better-maintained cars and affordable fares

The company emphasised how important security and transparency are in the transportation industry

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

An IT company, 23 Technologies, has formally launched 23 Ride, a cutting-edge car-hailing service in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nigeria.

23 Ride hopes to set itself apart by providing better-maintained vehicles. Photo Credit: Adamkaz, Hispanolistic

Source: Getty Images

By catering to the unique demands of both drivers and passengers, the company hopes to set itself apart by providing better-maintained vehicles, substantial advantages for drivers, and more affordable fares for patrons.

Leadership reported that 23 Ride is poised to revolutionise the ride-hailing experience in Nigeria via its dedication to innovation and client happiness.

During a news conference yesterday in Abuja, the company underscored the significance of transparency and security in the transportation sector, guaranteeing clients that they will always have full insight into the names of their drivers.

Along with tackling issues like "one chance" occurrences and kidnapping, it also emphasised its goals to offer inhabitants of Abuja easily accessible, reasonably priced, and secure taxi and logistics services.

Kingsley Nzewuji, general manager of 23 Ride said,

“We are not just another ride-hailing service. We are a movement aimed at uplifting the standards of urban mobility. Our focus on driver welfare and customer satisfaction sets us apart.”

“We believe that by paying attention to the core aspects of safety, quality, and value, we can set a new standard in the ride-hailing industry in Nigeria.”

Peter Ozoagu, the company secretary and legal counsel, guaranteed that the organisation will abide by all relevant authorities to guarantee the protection, safety, and satisfaction of its subscribers.

“We are in compliance with regulatory agencies and organisations like EFCC, FCTA and others.”

Uber to roll out electric okada in Nigeria, Kenya

Legit.ng reported that Uber, the ride-hailing company on Thursday, August 31, 2023, launched an electric motorbike service in Kenya as it seeks to reduce emissions by 2040.

The company also plans to launch similar services in Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Tanzania and South Africa later in the year.

The company’s General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Kagiso Khaole, disclosed this.

Source: Legit.ng