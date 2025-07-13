Woodhall Finance House has unveiled a N1.5 billion Creative Sector Fund to support export-ready small businesses and creative talents

The fund cuts across film, music, beauty, and digital arts and shows a commitment by the financial services firm to unlock value

The fund was launched on Friday, July 12, 2025, during the unveiling of the Creative Currency Podcast in Lagos

Woodhall Finance House has launched a N1.5 billion Creative Sector Fund aimed at supporting export-ready small businesses and creative talents in Nigeria.

The fund, which cuts across fashion, film, music, beauty, and digital arts, is a bold statement of intent by the financial services group to unlock value from Nigeria’s cultural and creative capital.

Fund targets fashion, film, music, and digital arts

The fund was officially unveiled on Friday, July 12, 2025, during the launch of The Creative Currency Podcast at the Lagos residence of the British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Jonny Baxter.

Founder and President of Woodhall Capital, Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, said the fund was designed to empower creative Nigerians who are ready to scale their talents into global businesses.

“Creativity is no longer an abstract asset; it is a bankable commodity and must be treated as such by policymakers, investors, and financiers,” she said passionately.

UK pledges continued support for creatives

“Nobody is coming to save us. If we want real change, we must build our table, design our systems, and finance our narratives,” Hunponu-Wusu stated.

She added that the N1.5bn fund represents Woodhall’s long-term commitment to backing big ideas and turning passion into economic power for Nigeria’s creative youth.

Speaking at the event, British Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter reaffirmed the UK’s ongoing support for Nigeria’s creative industries, which he described as a “global force.”

“The UK is proud to support Nigeria’s creative economy through long-term partnerships that combine innovation, investment, and cultural exchange,” Baxter said.

According to him, initiatives like the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership and the Creative Industries Technical Working Group have already laid the groundwork for deepened collaboration between both countries.

“This is about creating real opportunities, building lasting partnerships, and empowering the next generation of African talent,” he said.

Lagos reinforces its role as a creative hub

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose, reiterated Lagos’s status as Africa’s creative powerhouse. She emphasised the state’s readiness to continue supporting initiatives that foster innovation, investment, and youth-led development.

The Creative Currency Podcast, launched in collaboration with the UK Department for Business and Trade, Polaris Bank, and Lagos State, is expected to serve as both a storytelling platform and an investment magnet for the sector.

Finance, culture, and diplomacy intersect in a podcast

Punch reports that the organisers said the podcast aims to drive meaningful change at the intersection of finance, culture, and diplomacy by promoting real-life success stories and investment opportunities across the continent.

“The Creative Currency Podcast is positioned to strengthen cross-border partnerships and deepen the UK-Nigeria creative network as a catalyst for economic transformation,” the statement concluded.

