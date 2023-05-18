Izesan Limited, a technology company based in Nigeria, recently launched an e-learning platform for Nigerian languages.

The app, called 'Izesan! for School,' is designed to promote language learning and cultural preservation, offering interactive language learning materials for students and powerful teaching tools for language teachers.

Anthony Otaigbe, the Founder of Izesan Limited, shares his story with Legit.ng and the app's benefits a few months after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a new national language policy.

What inspired you to develop the 'Izesan! for School' app, and how do you envision it promoting language learning in Nigerian schools?

'Izesan! for School' is an e-learning platform specifically designed to teach Nigerian and other African languages.

The primary objective behind establishing this company was to provide assistance to Africans worldwide in learning and accessing their African cultures and ancestral languages. The core purpose is to enable individuals to reconnect with their cultural heritage.

Our ultimate goal is to cater to children ranging from kindergarten to senior secondary levels, with plans to expand to universities in the future.

In today's society, a significant number of people no longer prioritize their native languages, leading to potential detrimental effects on our culture and its inherent values.

In many households, English has become the dominant language of communication between parents and children, indicating a lack of proper incorporation of our local languages.

This realization prompted us to create 'Izesan! for School,' as a means to address this issue and bridge the gap in language learning.

How does it work, and how has it been received?

"Izesan! for School" offers a specialized e-resource tailored for schools and educational institutions, equipping both students and teachers with effective language learning and teaching tools.

Currently, we have a user base of over 20,000 individuals, with 1,000 actively engaged learners on a monthly basis.

Essentially, the app provides teachers with the ability to log in, create courses or classes, and assign assignments and classwork to their students.

Furthermore, there is a built-in feature that allows teachers to monitor students' progress, provide grades, and offer valuable feedback on their work.

This comprehensive functionality ensures a seamless and interactive learning experience within the app.

With the new National Language Policy mandating the use of indigenous languages, what role do you think 'Izesan! for School' can play in implementing this policy effectively?

The federal government's policy is a positive step, but implementation is the next critical challenge.

"Izesan! for School" was launched in response to the new National Language Policy, which promotes indigenous languages as the medium of instruction.

At Izesan Limited, our mission is to use technology to foster the learning of Nigerian languages and culture.

Our app equips teachers with the necessary skills to teach subjects like civics, mathematics, computer technology, and primary school basics.

We offer educational materials for these courses and aim to provide them to the government for purchase.

Our e-learning resource ensures seamless and dynamic implementation, aligning with the shift towards technology-driven education.

These three components will support schools and teachers in successfully implementing the policy.

What are your future plans for the 'Izesan! for School' app? Any future enhancements?

We aim to take an interdisciplinary approach to language education, challenging the perception that Nigerian language learning is outdated and irrelevant.

Instead of relegating it to the past, we strive to bring it into the future. Our approach goes beyond incorporating technology; we make it engaging and captivating.

That's why we are developing a game and series called 'Izesan Land.' By embracing this approach, we can effectively engage the youth through gaming and entertainment, meeting them halfway.

Children are naturally drawn to these types of interactive experiences, especially when technology is involved. By normalizing the learning of Nigerian languages in this way, we can successfully connect with and educate them.

