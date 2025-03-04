The first mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) has debuted in Nigeria with plans to compete with top players

Liv.ing the new operator disclosed that the aim was to provide Nigerians with essential tools for good living

Mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) is a company that sells wireless services to customers by leasing network capacity

The first mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) has begun operatoration in Nigeria.

The operator, Liv.ng launched the services amid ongoing reforms and changes in the telecommunications industry in Nigeria.

Liv.ing board of director chairman, Bolaji Osunsanya, disclosed the vision behind the network, saying it was designed to transform connectivity to advance humanity.

New operator to focus on quality service

He said the launch represents more than Nigeria’s first mobile virtual network operator, but the beginning of a journey to change the narrative and improve the quality of life for Nigerians.

According to him, the operator is built on providing access to important things in life.

He disclosed that the company is transforming connectivity into a tool for advancing humanity, inspiring a future where all Nigerians are included.

Osunsanya thanked the regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for supporting the innovation, saying the impact on Nigeria's macro and microeconomic indices.

The new mobile virtual network will unlock access to critical services like communication, education, healthcare, and financial freedom, empowering families, communities, SMEs and businesses in Nigeria.

CEO promises to address real-life issues

Femisola Awosika, the company’s chief executive officer, revealed that the network aims to integrate access to essential services.

He said:

“Liv.ing goes beyond connectivity, it’s about empowering communities and transforming lives. By integrating education, healthcare, and financial services, we’ve built a network that addresses real-life needs and creates a lasting impact.”

Daily Trust reported that he revealed that the company’s mandate is to reduce the cost of living for Nigerians and ignite trust, stressing that the network is more than technology but a way of life.

He stressed that the company has already secured a partnership with FirstMonie to ease financial transactions and provide special bundles to keep families connected.

“With the available option to personalise phone numbers via the Liv.ing Number initiative, communities, families and businesses can establish a unique digital identity that enhances both personal and professional interactions,” he said.

What is an MVNO

According to reports, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) is a company that sells wireless services to customers by leasing network capacity from a mobile network operator (MNO). MVNOs offer competitive prices because they don't have to pay for building and maintaining their network infrastructure.

How MVNOs work

MVNOs lease network capacity from MNOs at wholesale prices.

MVNOs resell this capacity to consumers at retail prices under their brand.

MVNOs can offer specialized services and competitive pricing.

MVNOs can increase market competition and offer more options to consumers.

Benefits of MVNOs

MVNOs can offer flexible and cost-effective communication solutions.

MVNOs can cater to specific customer needs.

MVNOs in Nigeria

In Nigeria, MVNOs provide wireless services similar to mobile network operators like MTN, Glo, and Airtel.

Coming at a time when the NCC approved a tariff hike for industry players, the new operator, will ease the high cost of data, calls and SMS in Nigeria.

Recently, telecom operators such as MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9Mobile increased the cost of their services following a 50% tariff increase by NCC.

MTN Nigeria recovers N32 billion in USSD debt

Legit.ng earlier reported MTN Nigeria says it recovered N32 billion from Nigerian banks as part of the N74 billion outstanding debt owed to telcos for USSD service charges.

The telecom firm revealed that about N42 billion remained outstanding, showing ongoing tensions in the dispute between banks and telecom firms.

The debt recovery comes amid interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in December last year.

