Nigeria's Communications Ministry and the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation held a two-day workshop to advance the NWDS Project

The initiative is part of broader efforts to make digital government services more accessible, inclusive, and efficient for Nigerians

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to unifying and improving user experience across government platforms

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy (FMICIDE) and the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation have wrapped up a two-day workshop focused on the Nigeria Web Design Standards (NWDS) Project.

Ministry of Communications, Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation partner on Nigeria’s Digital Transformation

Held on July 18 and 19, 2025, the workshop brought together digital experts, designers and key stakeholders in public service to shape the look, structure, and functionality of government websites across the country.

The NWDS Project, led by the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, is part of a bigger effort to make government websites easier to use, more consistent, and better aligned with the needs of everyday Nigerians.

“This workshop marks a crucial step in our journey to transform how citizens experience government online. By standardising the design and functionality of public sector websites, we are laying the foundation for a more accessible, inclusive, and efficient digital government. I’m grateful to the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation for partnering with us to advance this important project,” said Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy.

He highlighted how the NWDS ties into the Ministry’s broader vision to deliver inclusive, efficient, and transparent digital services to citizens.

Under his leadership, the Ministry has launched several initiatives, including the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, which is helping young Nigerians gain key digital skills.

Other efforts include expanding broadband coverage, developing AI and digital public infrastructure strategies, and working with global partners to position Nigeria as a leader in the digital space.

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation’s involvement in the NWDS Project builds on its ongoing efforts to advance digital adoption in Nigeria’s public sector.

The Foundation played a key role in the digitalisation of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, a groundbreaking initiative that has encouraged many other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to begin their own digital transformation journeys.

This growing momentum has been further strengthened through the Foundation's signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with the Federal Ministry of Justice, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Federal Civil Service Commission, aimed at expanding and deepening digitalisation across the public service.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede CFR, Chairman of the Foundation, in his opening remarks, said ‘The introduction of a national standard for government websites is a bold and necessary step.

It says to every Nigerian, we are one government, working together to serve you better.

A standardised approach will ensure our websites are not only aesthetically aligned, but also functional, accessible, and user-centric, meeting the diverse needs of Nigerians at home and abroad.’

The Ministry and the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation remain committed to their efforts to build a standardised web experience for everyone accessing government services online.

