Elon Musk has officially unveiled his new tech idea called XChat, an encrypted messaging on X (formerly Twitter)

The new features offer vanishing messages, file sharing, and cross-platform audio/video calls, among others.

Elon Musk claims that the new product has advanced features and is positioned to compete with other messaging apps

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Tesla and Social Media X (formerly Twitter), has announced the launch of XChat.

Tesla CEO claims that the new XChat feature of the platform will offer encryption, disappearing messages and cross-platform audio and video calls.

Elon Musk has launched a new message app Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

He noted that the direct messaging (DM) feature is set to redefine communication on the platform.

Key features of XChat

The Times of India reports that Elon Musk said that XChat is built on Rust, a programming language known for its speed and security, and employs encryption methods similar to Bitcoin’s protocol to enhance privacy and data protection.

XChat also promises a suite of cutting-edge functionalities aimed at enhancing privacy and user experience.

One of the key features is end-to-end encryption, which ensures that conversations remain strictly private, leveraging robust security protocols similar to those used in Bitcoin transactions.

XChat will also offer vanishing messages, similar to WhatsApp, allowing users to set timers on messages so they automatically disappear after a specified period, enhancing confidentiality and discretion.

In addition, XChat will support file sharing of any type, addressing users' need for versatile communication beyond text.

Furthermore, it will feature audio and video calls: with cross-platform compatibility, XChat enables high-quality communication without the need for a phone number.

Elon Musk added that the integration of these features into a new architecture is designed to meet the demands for secure and versatile private messaging capabilities within the platform.

In a statement on X, Musk highlighted the technological foundation of XChat, stating:

"All new XChat is rolling out with encryption, vanishing messages, and the ability to send any kind of file. Also, audio/video calling.

"This is built on Rust with (Bitcoin style) encryption, a whole new architecture."

Musk, the world's richest man, purchased X, formerly known as Twitter, for $44 billion in 2022.

Xchat rivals are WhatsApp, Telegram

XChat's introduction positions X to directly challenge established messaging giants such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, which already offer encrypted voice and video functionalities.

This move follows X's recent pause on encrypted DMs, signalling a comprehensive overhaul of its messaging system to align with user preferences for heightened privacy and functionality.

The feature is currently undergoing testing with beta users, with a broader rollout anticipated shortly.

Musk's vision for X goes beyond messaging, aiming to transform the platform into a multifaceted ecosystem that integrates payments, communication, and other services, much like China's WeChat.

