Elon Musk’s Starlink is now ranked as the second-largest internet service provider in Nigeria

The company displaced FiberOne as its subscriber base grew from 23,897 to 65,564 at the end of 2024

The company has also deferred its price adjustment after getting approval from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Elon Musk-owned satellite internet service provider, Starlink, has become the second-largest internet service provider (ISP) in Nigeria, displacing FiberOne Broadband in the last quarter of last year.

This is according to new data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Elon Musk-owned Starlink overtakes FiberOne as second-largest internet service provider in Nigeria. Credit: Alliance Photo/Contributor

Starlink displaces FiberOne as Spectranet rules

Despite its expensive pricing, Starlink’s user base has more than doubled in 2024, rising from 23,897 subscribers in 2023 to 65,564 at the end of last year.

Starlink’s growth shows the rising demand for its high-speed connectivity, propelled by satellite, which delivers about 250Mbps, exceeding other providers.

Spectranet remains the number one internet service provider in Nigeria despite a decline in subscribers, which dropped from 113,869 at the end of 2023 to 105,441 in Q3 2024, a loss of 8,428.

NCC data shows that the number remained static as Spectranet depends on fibre and terrestrial wireless, unlike Starlink, which operates through satellite.

Starlink’s rise comes despite subscriber complaints of poor internet quality through mobile network operators and ISPs.

The satellite internet service company has continued to grow its network globally, improving speed.

Starlink hikes subscription prices

According to reports, as of February 2025, SpaceX launched about 8,039 Starlink satellites, 7,082 of which remained in orbit and 7,049 are operational.

Starlink announced a monthly subscription hike in Nigeria, doubling its cost from N38,000 to N75,000.

The subscription hike affected new subscribers while existing customers were due to move to the new rate on January 27, 2025.

However, following a surge in demand, the company paused the tariff hike.

In October last year, the NCC blocked the satellite internet company from raising its tariffs, saying it did not follow due process.

Starlink launches new services

The regulator later approved a tariff hike for the firm on February 4, 2025, following telecom companies’ 50% tariff hikes.

Despite increases in data prices by telecom companies, Satelink has yet to implement its price adjustment.

Elon Musk's Starlink begins satellite-to-phone services. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Satelink began rolling out satellite-to-phone connections to end mobile dead zones. However, the service is yet to begin in Africa.

Zimbabwe stops Elon Musk’s Starlink operations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the director-general at the Posts and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe has asked Starlink to disconnect all its kits allegedly operating illegally in the country.

The country warned Starlink and its resellers in September last year that they must obtain the requisite licenses to operate legally.

The country’s telecom regulator proposed two options to Starlink: it can either apply directly for a license or partner with a registered public network to offer its services.

