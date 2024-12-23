Microblogging site X has announced changes in its premium subscription fee for Nigerians looking to subscribe

The new fees took effect from December 21 for new subscribers and reflect the performance of naira in the exchange market

X is one of the most influential social media platforms in the world, with 5.75 million Nigerians reported to be active on the platform

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

X, formerly known as Twitter and owned by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has increased its monthly subscription fees for Premium+ tier subscribers globally.

Nigeria was not left out, as the company raised its Premium+ tier monthly subscription fee from N22,550 to N34,000.

X is owned by Elon MusK, the World's richest man Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

In the United States, the monthly rate for Premium+ has increased to $22, up from $16, while the annual subscription now costs $229, rising from $168. This marks the largest price revision since Musk acquired the platform in 2022.

The Premium+ tier offers advanced features such as an ad-free experience, priority rankings, extended post reach, and more

X explains new fees

In a statement announcing the price adjustment, X said the increment affects new subscribers.

The statement reads:

““If you’re an existing subscriber and your next billing cycle starts before January 20, 2025, you’ll be charged at your current rate; otherwise, the new rate will begin with your first billing cycle after that date.”

The company emphasized that the revised pricing reflects enhancements to the Premium+ service.

“Premium+ subscribers will enjoy higher priority support from @Premium, access to new features such as Radar, and higher limits on our most cutting-edge Grok AI models, ensuring you're always ahead of the curve,”

X also highlighted its updated revenue-sharing model, designed to reward content quality over ad views.

It added:

“Increased pricing allows us to invest more into making Premium+ better and better over time,

“Your Premium+ subscription fee contributes to this new, more equitable system where creator earnings are tied to the overall value they bring to X, not impressions of ads.”

Elon Musk's Starlink suspends new orders in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following the federal government’s pushback against a planned price hike, Elon Musk's Starlink has decided to suspend orders for residential kits in Nigeria.

The company, in a statement, noted that the suspension would be lifted once the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approves its recently announced price increase.

However, the company added that it would continue to accept orders for its premium Business Plan, priced at N159,000 per month per membership.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng