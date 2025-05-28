Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider, is rapidly expanding its coverage in Nigeria, especially in Rivers, Delta, and Edo states

With a planned increase in coverage and an alluring free trial offer, Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite internet provider, Starlink, is quickly expanding its presence in Nigeria's rapidly evolving internet industry.

Starlink has increased its regional bandwidth capacity, particularly in Rivers, Delta, and Edo states, in an effort to improve service availability and broaden digital access. Since its inception in Nigeria in early 2023, the company has been aggressively expanding across the country, and this move is part of that effort.

By providing free national delivery on all Starlink kits, Konga, Nigeria's largest composite e-commerce company and an authorized reseller of Starlink equipment, is making the offer even sweeter. This offer is available to customers who buy their Starlink kits at any Konga retail location around the country.

Customers who purchase their Starlink kit on Konga.com will also receive a special 50% discount on select items from L'Oréal, the top cosmetics and beauty brand in the world.

The company claimed that improved internet accessibility is a result of the collaboration between Starlink and Konga.

“In just two years, this strategic partnership has grown rapidly, with Starlink now ranking among Nigeria’s top three Internet Service Providers (ISPs). This milestone reflects the increasing adoption of satellite internet as a viable alternative to traditional broadband services,” it stated.

For consumers in need of portable, fast internet, the Starlink Mini Kit offers a more cost-effective and compact choice. It is perfect for tiny homes, enterprises, travelers, and isolated locations with limited access to traditional internet infrastructure due to its lightweight design, mobility, and ease of setup.

Nigerians are advised to purchase their kits as soon as possible, given the limited bandwidth slots opening up every day and the rising demand.

This promotion offers free high-speed internet for a month, seamless setup, and guaranteed dependability, all with Konga's nationwide support—whether you're using it for business, home, or travel. To take advantage of these limited-time offers, visit www.konga.com or visit any Konga store nationwide and experience the Starlink difference.

There is currently active service available all over the country, except in Lagos State, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and some areas of Ogun, where capacity has momentarily reached its limit. Nevertheless, network improvements are ongoing, and additional slots in these popular locations will soon become accessible.

Additionally, when authorized resellers purchase any Starlink Standard or Mini Kit, Starlink is giving out a free one-month subscription. Customers can take advantage of this offer by activating a new residential service plan. The expiration date for this temporary offer is June 16, 2025.

Starlink ranks second-largest internet service provider

Legit.ng reported that Elon Musk-owned satellite internet service provider, Starlink, has become the second-largest internet service provider (ISP) in Nigeria, displacing FiberOne Broadband in the last quarter of last year.

This is according to new data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Despite its expensive pricing, Starlink’s user base has more than doubled in 2024, rising from 23,897 subscribers in 2023 to 65,564 at the end of last year.

