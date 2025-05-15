Apple, one of the biggest tech companies in the world, wants to pay its customers $95 million to settle claims.

The claim is that Siri eavesdropped on private conversations and shared them with third parties for targeted ads.

The company has agreed to the payment, and a date has been set, but only eligible users can apply

Apple Inc. has agreed to pay $95 million (over N152 billion) to settle a class-action lawsuit over allegations that its Siri voice assistant secretly recorded private conversations and shared them with third parties for advertising purposes.

To be eligible to claim a payout, consumers must have used Siri-enabled Apple devices between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024.

These devices include iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and Apple TVs.

The settlement is from a 2021 lawsuit filed by California resident Fumiko Lopez and others, who alleged that Siri was triggered unintentionally during sensitive conversations and that the audio was shared with businesses for targeted advertising.

Apple has denied the allegations, stating on the official settlement website that it “did nothing improper or unlawful,” and that it is settling the case to avoid prolonged litigation.

How to be eligible for the Apple payout?

Individuals who experienced an unintended Siri activation during a confidential or private communication while using a Siri-enabled device within the settlement window may file for compensation.

The qualifying devices include:

iPhone

iPad

MacBook

iMac

Apple Watch

iPod touch

HomePod

Apple TV

How Much Can Users Receive?

Eligible claimants can receive up to $20 per Siri-enabled device, with a cap of five devices per person, meaning a maximum payout of $100 (around N160,000).

The final amount will depend on how many valid claims are submitted.

How to file a claim?

Consumers who received a notification email or postcard about the settlement can submit a claim using the included claim ID and confirmation code.

The deadline for filing is July 2, 2025.

Those who didn’t receive a notification can still file by visiting the settlement website and clicking on “New Claim.”

They will need to provide details such as name, address, and proof of purchase for the eligible Apple device.

When will payments be made?

The final approval hearing is set for August 1, 2025. If no appeals are filed, settlement payments available via check, e-check, or direct deposit could be processed later in the year.

If you'd like to submit a claim, visit this site.

