Apple has released a cheaper iPhone 16 for middle-level consumers as it battles to reclaim its market in China

The new iPhone 16e is a budget phone, which packs the features of the iPhone 16, which the tech giant launched in 2024

Apple hopes that the new iPhone 16e will rival Samsung and Huawei in price and consumption

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The new Apple iPhone 16e will be N300,000 cheaper than the regular iPhone 16 when released.

The tech giant launched a budget phone with AI, the iPhone 16e, for middle-level customers to help its growth in China and India.

Apple announces the launch of iPhone 16e for middle-level consumers. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The new iPhone 16e is N300,000 cheaper

Customers began pre-ordering the phone on February 21 and availability is set for February 28, 2025.

According to reports, the new iPhone 16e joins the iPhone 16 sold for N1.49 million ($999), the iPhone 16 Pro Max for N1.79 million ($1,199), iPhone 16 at N1.19 ($799, and the iPhone 16 Plus for N1.35 million ($899).

Reports say the new iPhone 16e will sell at a retail price of N898,800 ($599), N300,000 less than the iPhone 16, selling for N1.19 million.

Apple lists the new features of the iPhone 16e

Apple’s VP of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, Kaiann Drance, said the new iPhone is full of new cool features users love about the iPhone 16 series, including flagship battery life, fast performance due to its latest generation A18 chip, innovative 2-in-1 camera system, and Apple Intelligence.

Drance revealed that the phone will rival Android devices such as Samsung and Huawei.

The sales of Apple phones dipped last quarter, with its budget line of phones falling as a part of iPhone revenue over the decade.

New research, however, shows that Apple remained the top smartphone seller for the second year in 2024, supported by growth and performances in North America and Europe, helping to offset challenges in China.

The research noted that iPhone shipments dropped by one per cent to 225.9 million units for 2024.

The new iPhone 16e mirrors the iPhone SE based on the 2022 design of the iPhone 14.

The new iPhone 16e packs the features of the iPhone 16 as analysts predict its acceptance. Credit: GSMA

Source: TikTok

Apple’s iPhone 16e other features

With its 6.06-inch OLED display, the new gadget is almost the same as Apple’s standard 6.12-inch iPhone 16.

It means the tech firm no longer offers phones smaller than its other models.

The phone 16e has the A18 chipset, the same as the iPhone 16, which makes it strong enough to run Apple Intelligence.

The downside is that it has a single 48MP rear camera, which analysts say is a downgrade from Apple’s other phones.

Nigerian lady rates new iPhone 16 camera quality

Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady purchased one of Apple’s latest phones, the iPhone 16, which has many people talking.

The lady showed off her new phone and shared her opinion about the iPhone 16 camera and outer look.

She said the camera looked different, but the iPhone 16 was not ugly.

Source: Legit.ng