Google has introduced a new AI-powered theft detection that will make it difficult to resell stolen phones

The new software will lock Android phones instantly when suspicious motion, like snatching, is detected

New security features will prevent stolen phones from being reset or reused, even if offline or factory reset

Google is working on new security features to combat smartphone theft by making it harder for thieves to wipe and resell stolen Android devices.

The company announced that the new enhancements to Android's Factory Reset Protection (FRP) will go live later this year(2025).

Android already includes theft protection features, particularly FRP, which prevents unauthorised users from setting up a stolen phone after a factory reset.

But in recent years, some thieves have found ways to bypass these safeguards.

Android Authority reports that Google promises to “further harden” FRP by restricting all functionalities on reset devices until the legitimate owner verifies their identity.

The improvements are designed to neutralise bypass techniques.

Under the current FRP system, if a device is factory reset using the Android recovery menu or remotely through the Find My Device service, the setup wizard demands proof of ownership—either the previous Google account login or the screen lock credentials.

If authentication fails, the phone cannot be used.

The report stated:

"There are several ways to factory reset an Android phone, but using the recovery menu or Google’s Find My Device triggers Factory Reset Protection (FRP).

"During setup, you must verify ownership by signing into the previously linked Google account or entering the former lock screen credentials. Without this verification, the device cannot be used."

An example of a trusted factory reset is when a reset is performed through the menu in the Settings app.

Google factory reset protection

The new protection is coming primarily to Android devices running Android 15 and later.

Google says that with this enhanced protection, even if someone manages to bypass the setup wizard, they won’t be able to add a new Google account, set a new screen lock, or install apps, effectively rendering the phone useless.

A user attempting to access such a device will see this message:

Factory reset this device. This device was reset, but authentication failed during setup. To use this device, reset it again and enter the previous screen lock or Google Account credentials."

Over 25 million mobile phones were stolen in Nigeria in one year

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that over 17.9 million Nigerians lost 25 million mobile phones to thieves between March 2023 and April 2024.

The NBS survey report shows that 7 out of 10 phone thefts happen at home or in public places.

According to the NBS, 4.1% of victims did not report the phone theft to the police due to a lack of trust in the Nigerian Police.

The GSMA Consumer survey data shows that the trend is troubling in other African countries, including Nigeria.

