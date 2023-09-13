Apple has released its latest premium phone, the iPhone 15, and it will cost Nigerians a little more than last year's edition

The new iPhone comes with impressive feature updates and also a new starting price across all models

Nigerians, tech enthusiasts looking to buy the new iPhone should be ready to sell out over N1 million

US tech giant Apple has unveiled its latest iPhone 15 lineup in a fanfare event on Tuesday, September 14, 2023.

The four variants launched include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple CEO Tim Cook holds up a new iPhone 15 Pro at the launch event in the US. Photo credit: Justin Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

For Nigerians looking to join the iPhone user club or upgrade to the iPhone 15 from old iPhones, it won't come cheap amid the poor performance of the naira against the US dollar.

It is even more expensive for an average Nigerian who wants to join the iPhone user club.

How much will it cost for an average Nigerian worker

According to information on the Apple website, the most expensive variant of the iPhone 15 Pro Max (1 terabyte model) will cost $1,599.

At the current parallel exchange rate of N920/$, the $1,599 price tag translates to N1.47 million to buy an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

While buying the latest iPhone may not be the wisest financial move for an average Nigerian worker earning N30,000, the national minimum salary, those who choose to proceed would need to work for at least four years.

Breakdown of iPhone 15 prices

The starting prices for the full lineup are as follows using N920 black market exchange rate

iPhone 15 Pro:

128GB: $999 (N919,080)

256GB: $1,099 (N1.01 million)

512GB: $1,299 (N1.19 million)

1TB: $1,499 (N1.38 million)

iPhone 15 Pro Max:

256GB: $1,199 (N1.10 million)

512GB: $1,399 (N1.29 million)

1TB: $1,599 (N1.47 million)

iPhone 15:

128GB: $799 (N735,248)

256GB: $899 (N828,156)

512GB: $1,099 (N1.01 million)

iPhone 15 Plus:

128GB: $899 (N828,156)

256GB: $999 (N919,080)

512GB: $1,199 (N1.10 million)

