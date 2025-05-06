MyRiteWallet, a digital savings platform aimed at empowering low- and middle-income earners in Nigeria, has been unveiled

The app combines traditional savings methods with modern digital tools, offering features like personalised savings goals and financial literacy tips

The founder, Olayemi Olamide, seeks to bridge the financial inclusion gap by helping underserved communities develop consistent savings habits

A young Nigerian woman, Olayemi Olamide Joy, has launched a digital savings and financial empowerment platform designed to serve low- and middle-income earners, particularly women and youth.

The groundbreaking initiative, led by her company, JJ Trust Finance Limited, introduces MyRiteWallet, an app set to revolutionise the savings culture in Nigeria.

Olamide said what began as a personal mission to save better for herself has now evolved into a full-fledged financial brand. Photo credit - MyRiteWallet

Founded by Olamide, JJ Trust Finance has quickly become a rising force in the fintech industry.

With over four years of experience, the company has helped more than 1,000 individuals build wealth through structured savings.

Olamide, passionate about transforming personal finance narratives in Africa, has built the company around core values of Reliability, Integrity, Transparency, and Education (RITE), which are evident in the creation of MyRiteWallet.

Olamide said:

"I created MyRiteWallet because I’ve seen how traditional savings methods work—and fail for everyday people. Many people are excluded from the formal financial system due to low trust, irregular income, and a lack of guidance. MyRiteWallet meets them where they are."

MyRiteWallet to empower Nigerians with digital finance tools

MyRiteWallet combines the trust of traditional community savings with the convenience of modern digital finance.

The app allows users to set personalised savings goals, automate contributions, and access financial literacy tips.

It also features withdrawal limits and accountability mechanisms to encourage consistent saving habits for long-term financial growth.

The platform’s focus on women-led businesses, youth groups, and community organisations is central to its mission of bridging the financial inclusion gap.

Through MyRiteWallet, JJ Trust Finance aims to help Nigerians save more consistently and make informed financial decisions, positioning the company as a key player in the country’s evolving financial ecosystem.

Designed specifically for people traditionally excluded from formal financial systems due to irregular income and a lack of guidance, the app’s launch was supported by key stakeholders, including Olamide herself, members of the JJ Trust Finance team, and supporters like the founder of Lahrith Properties.

The unveiling of the product took place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, with industry experts, team members, community leaders, and financial enthusiasts coming together to celebrate the launch of a groundbreaking initiative poised to revolutionise Nigeria's savings culture.

FG commits to financial education for females

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government has set an ambitious target to empower 10 million women by 2027 as part of its strategy to drive the country's goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, shared this vision during a 2025 International Women’s Day event.

She emphasised that achieving this goal would significantly contribute to Nigeria reaching its $1 trillion economy target by 2030, urging stakeholders to take decisive action in empowering women through financial inclusion and literacy.

