MTN Nigeria has rebranded its fibre broadband service to FibreX in a bid to drive nationwide internet connectivity

The telecommunications giant said the rebranding aligns with the Federal Government's National Broadband Plan 2020–2025

FibreX will leverage MTN’s Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) infrastructure to deliver high-speed, reliable internet to homes and businesses

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

MTN Nigeria has decided to rebrand its fibre broadband service from MTN Fibre Broadband to FibreX.

In a statement, MTN said the rebranding is part of its commitment to enhancing broadband infrastructure across the country.

MTN promises to delivery high speed internet Photo credit: MTN

Source: Getty Images

It added that the rebranding aligns with Nigeria's National Broadband Plan (NBP) 2020–2025 objectives.

MTN promises to deliver high speed

Egerton Idehen, Chief Broadband Officer at MTN Nigeria, emphasized the company's dedication to accelerating Nigeria's digital journey through improved infrastructure and services.

Idehen stated:

"By enhancing our capabilities with FibreX, we aim to bridge the digital divide and foster inclusive growth."

The telecommunication company said the transition to FibreX marks a significant step towards advancing MTN's broadband strategy, aimed at achieving 70 percent broadband S by 2025.

This effort is part of a broader goal to ensure minimum internet speeds of 25 Mbps in urban areas and 10 Mbps in rural regions.

MTN changes Fibre Broadband to FibreX Photo credit: nurphoto

Source: Facebook

FibreX leverages MTN's robust Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) infrastructure, promising high-speed, reliable internet connectivity for households and businesses nationwide.

MTN added:

"This rebrand not only introduces a modern, customer-centric identity but also aims to increase adoption in areas where fibre infrastructure is ready for activation."

Leadership reports that MTN's renewed focus on FibreX aligns with the federal government's broadband expansion initiative, aiming to extend Nigeria's fibre-optic network from 35,000 km to 125,000 km.

The initiative seeks to boost broadband uptake across "home-passed" areas, supporting urban and underserved communities alike, Cable reports.

MTN data service

Leading telecommunications provider, MTN Nigeria, has announced a significant increase in its data tariffs.

The new pricing structure obtained from its website affected popular monthly and daily plans.

MTN Nigeria confirmed the changes in response to X user's enquiries on the new data pricing.

The company wrote:

“Y'ello! Thanks for stopping by. We apologise for any inconvenience and delayed response. A price increase has been implemented to enhance our services and serve you better, which is why you are seeing the updated amount."

MTN financial statement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MTN Nigeria has reported a loss of N400.44 billion after taxes in the 2024 financial year.

The full-year financial report for 2024 shows that the loss was majorly due to naira devaluation in the foreign exchange market and deeply affected the company’s earnings.

This is more than double the loss recorded in 2023, when the company announced a N137.02 billion loss after taxes.

The report showed that despite having over 80 million customers in Nigeria, the naira devaluation from N907/$1 as of December 31, 2023, to N1,535/$ by the end of 2024 took a deep cut into the company’s earnings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng