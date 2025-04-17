Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced that the number of oil marketers partnering with it to provide cheaper fuel has increased to six

The new marketer will join MRS, Ardova, and Heyden in selling fuel at more affordable rates to Nigerians

Dangote has urged more marketers to patronise the refinery to help make cheaper fuel more widely available across the country

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote Refinery has announced Tecno Oil as its latest partner for the sale of petrol across the country.

Tecno Oil joins MRS Nigeria, Ardova PLC, Optima Energy and Hyden as the other partners working directly with Dangote to sell affordable fuel.

Dangote refinery partners to sell fuel below N900 per litre Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced a reduction in the gantry price of petrol, from N865 to N835 per litre, effective Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

This marks the second price reduction within a week.

Also, the refinery announced reduced prices across all partner retail outlets nationwide, with the pump price in Lagos falling below N900, which is N20 less than the NNPC’s retail price.

The price list is a follows:

Lagos: N890 per litre, down from N920

South-West: N900 per litre, down from N930

North-West and North-Central: N910 per litre, down from N940

South-East, South-South, and North-East: N920 per litre, down from N950

Filling stations of MRS, AP (Ardova), Heyden, Optima Energy, Hyde, and Tecno Oil will reflect these new prices.

Dangote refinery said in a statement:

"Dangote Petroleum Refinery has consistently prioritised reducing the prices of refined petroleum products. In February 2025, we reduced petrol prices twice, amounting to a total decrease of N125. Products such as diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) have also seen significant reductions due to our continued efforts.

"We believe this latest reduction will create a positive ripple effect across the economy, offering much-needed relief to households and businesses, especially during the Easter season.

"Our refinery remains committed to ensuring a steady supply of premium-quality petroleum products, with reserves sufficient to meet domestic demand and a surplus available for export. This strategy is aimed at stabilising the local market while boosting Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves."

In the statement signed by Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding & Communications Officer of the Dangote Group, industry stakeholders, marketers, and distributors were urged to continue sourcing their products from the Dangote Refinery to ensure that the benefits of the price reductions are fully passed on to consumers nationwide, Punch reports.

NNPC filling station to sell at N910 per litre

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has decided to reduce the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) for Nigerians.

The announcement comes just days after Ardova, MRS, and other partners of the Dangote Refinery slashed their prices below N930 per litre.

Depots across the country supplying fuel to marketers have also reduced their prices, raising hopes for more affordable petrol nationwide for Nigerians.

