The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited is rolling out a 5-year plan

The phased plan will see crude oil production and refining increase over the years, reaching impressive levels by 2030

The plans unveiled by the new NNPCL boss also extend to increasing gas production in Nigeria

The federal government plans to ramp up crude oil production seems to be on track as the newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Bayo Ojulari, has shared his plans.

The comprehensive plan addresses key issues like attracting investment into the sector, up to $60 billion investments between now and 2030, as well as increasing daily crude production to 2 million barrels.

Speaking at a town hall meeting held at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, with stakeholders on Thursday, Ojulari gave the breakdown of these targets.

The plan is phased with targets set for 2027, two years from now, and for 2030. Photo credit: NNPC/ Andrew Holt

Bayo Ojulari shared these targets at a town hall meeting held at NNPC Towers in Abuja on Thursday.

NNPC Boss shares strategy

The NNPC Boss, who was appointed weeks ago, explained that the plan is to attract up to $30 billion in investments into the sector by 2027, and raise the figure to $60 billion by 2030.

These investments would help raise crude oil production to 2 million barrels per day before 2027, and increase further to 3 million barrels per day by 2030.

According to Ojulari, NNPC plans also extend to increasing the refining capacity and output to 200,000 bpd by 2027, and up to 500,000 bpd by 2030.

NNPC to increase gas production, support energy transition

In the move to deepen energy access in Nigeria, NNPC will also be working to increase gas production to 10 billion cubic feet by 2027, and to 12 billion cubic feet by 2030.

The NNPC GCEO noted that achieving this will require the company to restructure its business to include a robust performance management framework, create value by taking data-driven decisions, and build transparent value aligned relationships.

He said;

“The targets are not just metrics, but indicators of hope, jobs, industrial growth, and energy security for millions of Nigerians.”

He called for support from the staff, noting that the plan will require a collective drive to make NNPC profitable, transparent and accountable, as they lead Nigeria in the energy transformation journey.

The federal government is still implementing plans to stabilise Nigeria's crude production at 2 million bpd. Photo credit: State House

He urged the staff to lead with integrity and act with urgency in bringing these targets to life.

Ojulari called on stakeholders,

“It’s time we tell our story—one of innovation, reform, and national pride.”

