Full List of iPhones, Android Phones That Will Lose WhatsApp Support From Sunday, January 1, 2023
- Users of specific versions of iPhones and Andriod have been warned that WhatsApp will not be supported on their phones
- New information stated that the premium messaging platform would cease operating on many phones
- Those who own the listed will need to upgrade or get a new phone before t January 1st, 2023
Many smartphones will lose their ability to use the popular cross-platform messaging application known as Whatsapp after December 31, 2022.
In a message to its billions of users WhatsApp said in just a few days, the app will end support for 49 different smartphone models.
It noted that the new updates affect both iPhone models and Andriod phones across different makers.
Apple’s old smartphone models, iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c, will not be able to use WhatsApp after December 31, 2022.
The end of WhatsApp support will also affect 45 old models of Android devices, according to the instant message platform.
The affected Android phones include several models of several Huawei, LG, and Samsung smartphones.
Liverpool Echo reports that WhatsApp said users of the affected phones will be sent an alert before it stops working.
On its FAQ page, WhatsApp said:
“Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.
“To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.”
WhatsApp also noted that some smartphone users may need to update to the latest operating system to keep using the app.
WhatsApp also recommended that Apple’s iOS 9 and above, and Android v4.3 and above, to continue to receive support.
List of affected phones that will no longer be able to use WhatsApp from January 1, 2023, include:
- iPhone 5
- iPhone 5c
- Archos 53 Platinum
- Grand S Flex ZTE
- Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
- HTC Desire 500
- Huawei Ascend D
- Huawei Ascend D1
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend P1
- Quad XL
- Lenovo A820
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus 4X HD
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus Nitro HD
- Memo ZTE V956
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy S2
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Sony Xperia Arc S
- Sony Xperia miro
- Sony Xperia Neo L
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight ZT
