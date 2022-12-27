Users of specific versions of iPhones and Andriod have been warned that WhatsApp will not be supported on their phones

New information stated that the premium messaging platform would cease operating on many phones

Those who own the listed will need to upgrade or get a new phone before t January 1st, 2023

Many smartphones will lose their ability to use the popular cross-platform messaging application known as Whatsapp after December 31, 2022.

In a message to its billions of users WhatsApp said in just a few days, the app will end support for 49 different smartphone models.

It noted that the new updates affect both iPhone models and Andriod phones across different makers.

WhatsApp will stop working in more than 20 andriod and iPhones Photo credit: @whatsapp

Source: UGC

Apple’s old smartphone models, iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c, will not be able to use WhatsApp after December 31, 2022.

The end of WhatsApp support will also affect 45 old models of Android devices, according to the instant message platform.

The affected Android phones include several models of several Huawei, LG, and Samsung smartphones.

Liverpool Echo reports that WhatsApp said users of the affected phones will be sent an alert before it stops working.

On its FAQ page, WhatsApp said:

“Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.

“To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.”

WhatsApp also noted that some smartphone users may need to update to the latest operating system to keep using the app.

WhatsApp also recommended that Apple’s iOS 9 and above, and Android v4.3 and above, to continue to receive support.

List of affected phones that will no longer be able to use WhatsApp from January 1, 2023, include:

iPhone 5

iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

Source: Legit.ng