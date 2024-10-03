Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has introduced two new features to video calls on the platform

The company said it has added filters and backgrounds to video calls to enhance user experience

It said in a statement that the new features add life to video calls on the life as with other Meta platforms where users can navigate several filters

The premium messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced two new features to video calls.

The company introduced filters and backgrounds to video calls on the platform, allowing callers to choose backgrounds and apply filters when necessary.

New filters are designed to enhance user experience

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the company disclosed that with the new effects, users can now change their backgrounds or add filters during video calls for a more personalised conversation.

Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, said that Filters are designed to help users create a more playful atmosphere, whether adding a splash of colour or creating a more artistic feel for video. With backgrounds, users can keep their surroundings private and transport themselves to a cosy coffee shop or comfortable living room for a cleaner and polished look.

The new features will enhance user experience, as there have been calls for the foremost messaging platform to innovate with its video calls, which have remained dry over the years.

The new features add life to video calls on the platform, as with other meta platforms, where users can navigate several filters and backgrounds to enhance conversations.

How to activate new features

According to the company, it is also adding Touch-up and Low-light options to help users feel more confident and comfortable by naturally enhancing the look and brightness of their environment.

The firm said users can access the new video call features during one-on-one or group video calls, select effects icons on the top right of their screens to see the selection filters and backgrounds and choose their options according to their moods.

WhatsApp says these effects will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

Meta adds AI to WhatsApp

The platform announced AI integration directly into the messaging app in April this year.

The new feature, which works like ChatGPT, offers users a range of exciting possibilities when chatting, including responding to questions.

In a statement on its website, WhatsApp said the feature is currently only available in limited countries.

According to WhatsApp, Messages from Meta AI and other characters are generated by artificial intelligence (AI), using a service from Meta in response to the prompts you send to the AI.

WhatsApp new feature allows users to create unnamed groups

Legit.ng earlier reported that Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has announced that users can now set up group chats without having to come up with a name.

The unnamed groups would instead be given an auto-generated name based on participants.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of the new feature on his Facebook page with a group titled Rocco & Li-Chen.

