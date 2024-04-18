Meta has announced another update for WhatsApp, available to Android and iOS phone users worldwide

This latest update integrates the use of Artificial Intelligence into the messenger app to bring an elevated chatting experience

WhatsApp remains one of the most popular global mobile messenger apps, with an estimated 2.7 billion monthly users

Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, has decided to integrate its Artificial Intelligence directly into the messaging app.

The new feature, which works like ChatGPT, offers users a range of exciting possibilities when chatting, including responding to questions.

In a statement on its website, WhatsApp said the feature is currently only available in limited countries.

The statement reads:

"You can use Meta AI in your WhatsApp group chats to ask questions or get advice. Others in the chat will be able to see your messages to Meta AI as well as Meta AI's response.

"Meta AI is an optional service offered and managed by Meta."

How WhatsApp Meta AI works

According to WhatsApp, Messages from Meta AI and other characters are generated by artificial intelligence (AI), using a service from Meta in response to the prompts you send to the AI.

WhatsApp explains:

"Meta AI can only read and reply to questions that mention @Meta AI, not any others. As always, your personal messages and calls remain end-to-end encrypted, meaning not even WhatsApp or Meta can see or listen to them."

Here is a list of what WhatsApp Meta AI can do.

Techcabal reports that Meta AI will work like a personal assistant to users after giving it a try.

Here'se’s what it can do:

Answer your questions in a clear and informative way.

Provide summaries of factual topics.

Help you brainstorm ideas for projects or writing.

Even generate creative text formats!

How to get started with Whatsapp Meta AI

Open the group chat you'd like to use AI in.

Type @ in the message field, then click Meta AI.

If prompted, read and accept the terms.

Type your prompt.

Click . AI's response will be displayed in the chat.

Here is how to reply

Hover over the AI message, then click menu > Reply.

Type your message.

Click.

However, checks by Legit.ng show the feature is not yet available for Nigerians.

