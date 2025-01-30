Nigeria and Africa’s newest unicorn, Moniepoint, has called for application for its DreamDev empowerment programme

The company target recent computer science, engineering, and related field graduates to participate in the week-long boot camp

Success candidates will have the opportunity to intern with the company, with the potential for full-time employment

Moniepoint Inc. has begun an initiative to unravel Africa’s tech potential and boost the tech ecosystem.

The company called for applications for its tech empowerment scheme, seeking to grow Africa’s bright minds, equipping them with practical skills and real-world experience to help them cope with today’s world.

Moniepoint lists eligibility criteria

The programme, DreamDevs, targets new graduates with backgrounds in tech, computer science, engineering, or similar fields, who have programming skills that include HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

The programme will have a week-long boot camp, allowing participants to receive hands-on training and exposure to new technologies.

Felix Ike, Moniepoint’s Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder, said the company believes in investing in Africa’s future, and that it starts with enabling young people to help grow the continent.

According to him, Moniepoint has always seen a transformative approach to technology, using it to boost the dreams of Africans and enhance financial happiness on the continent.

The company, which recently secured new funding from Visa, stated that DreamDevs aligns with its vision and will provide participants with practical experience, upskilling chances, startup incubation, and product development support.

It will equip them to become sought-after assets in the tech ecosystem.

Successful participants to get full-time employment

At the end of the boot camp, successful participants will earn internship opportunities, providing them with a pathway to professional growth and development, and all participants will have the potential to secure full-time positions with the company.

Moniepoint has shown its commitment to improving the tech pool with initiatives such as HatchDev, in collaboration with NITHub Unilag and organised as a full semester specialised training programme.

HatchDev produced 300 junior software engineers, 100 smart systems developers, and 100 IoT/embedded systems engineers yearly.

Universities and other partners are poised to play essential roles in nurturing the next wave of tech entrepreneurs and innovators.

Moniepoint MFB denies N1.1 billion theft by hackers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria and Africa’s newest fintech unicorn, Moniepoint has debunked a report that hackers stole about N1.1 billion from Moniepoint Microfinance Bank (MfB), a subsidiary of Moniepoint Inc.

The fintech firms disclosed in a blog post that the report was malicious and misleading.

According to the company, the alleged theft gained traction on social media, alleging that the company is facing operational challenges due to the hack.

