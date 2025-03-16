Growing up as the daughter of a livestock farmer in Nigeria, Adaeze Akpagbula saw firsthand the struggles that small and medium-scale farmers faced.

From low productivity, resource wastage, climate change impacts, and limited access to modern technology.

Determined to address these challenges, Akpagbula with Chukwudi Okonmah, during their university days in 2019 co-founded Farmspeak Technology Limited, an agritech startup dedicated to revolutionising livestock agriculture through artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

Adeze Akpapbula, founder of Farmspeak has numerous awards to her name. Photo credit: farm_speak

Source: Facebook

In a chat with Legit.ng, Adaeze Akpagbula shared how her journey as the daughter of a livestock farmer shaped her vision.

Akpagbula said:

"The experiences inspired me to leverage my background in Agricultural and Environmental Engineering and, together with my co-founder, develop innovative solutions that address these challenges while paving the way for a greener, more resilient future in agriculture."

Farmspeaks product transforming agriculture

At the heart of Farmspeak Technology’s mission is Penkeep, an IoT-enabled device that monitors and controls critical environmental parameters such as temperature, humidity, and air quality in real-time.

This technology empowers farmers to make data-driven decisions, improve productivity, and mitigate climate-related risks.

Complementing Penkeep is FS Manager, an AI-powered platform that enables early disease detection, delivers real-time analytics, tracks vaccinations, and digitises farm records.

Another key innovation is the Smart Farm Cam, which provides real-time visual monitoring of livestock, enhancing security and overall farm management.

What sets Farmspeak apart is its holistic approach—integrating hardware and software into an affordable, user-friendly solution tailored to small and medium-scale farmers.

Akpagbula explained:

"Our business model bridges the financial gap that prevents farmers from accessing modern technology.

"With a highly experienced and passionate team, we are committed to delivering impactful solutions that empower farmers to mitigate risks, optimize operations, and drive sustainability."

Farmspeak: From startup to industry leader

Farmspeak started with modest funds from their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year and financial support from family and friends.

Today, the company has grown into a thriving business, reflecting strong market acceptance and the increasing demand for agritech solutions in Africa.

Despite financial constraints in its early days, Farmspeak has achieved remarkable milestones.

One of Farmspeak's biggest successes has been the widespread adoption of Penkeep, which has significantly reduced livestock mortality rates and improved farm efficiency.

She revealed that the company has also gained recognition for its industry innovations and secured strategic partnerships to scale its impact.

Adaeze Akpagbula was shortlisted for African engineering innovators award Photo credit: Adaezeakpagbula

Source: Facebook

Akpagbula challenges and navigating growth

Like many startups, Farmspeak has faced obstacles, including convincing traditionally inclined farmers to adopt modern technology.

She said:

"We tackled this challenge by directly engaging with the farming community, running pilot projects, and demonstrating the tangible benefits of our patented hardware."

Another hurdle was integrating IoT and AI-driven software in resource-constrained environments, requiring continuous innovation and adaptability.

But through perseverance and community engagement, Farmspeak has successfully built trust and credibility among farmers.

Akpagbula plans and expansion for Farmspeaks

Looking ahead, Farmspeak Technology aims to scale its solutions across Africa and beyond.

She said the company is investing in research and development to enhance Penkeep and FS Manager, incorporating advanced AI capabilities and refining its IoT hardware for greater efficiency.

Akpagbula remarked.

"We are also expanding our distribution network and forging partnerships with government agencies, NGOs, and industry leaders to drive adoption and ensure robust after-sales support."

The startup is exploring new markets, including crop farming and aquaculture, to further empower farmers with sustainable, data-driven practices.

Additionally, Farmspeak is positioning itself to align with Nigerian government initiatives promoting digital transformation in agriculture.

FarnSpeak impact

Since its inception, Akpagbula said Farmspeak Technology has positively impacted over 5,000 farmers, achieving measurable results such as a 30% reduction in livestock mortality and improved operational efficiency.

Her words:

"Our impact supports key Sustainable Development Goals, including zero hunger, climate action, and industry, innovation, and infrastructure. Looking ahead, we envision expanding our reach to over 5,000 farmers, further enhancing productivity, minimising losses, and contributing to a more sustainable and resilient agricultural future."

Advice for aspiring Entrepreneurs

Reflecting on her journey, Akpagbula advises young entrepreneurs to stay resilient and view challenges as opportunities to learn and grow.

She noted:

"Embrace failure as a stepping stone, continually refine your ideas, and stay connected with your customers to understand and address their real needs.

"Surround yourself with a supportive team, seek mentorship, and remain adaptable while staying committed to your vision."

