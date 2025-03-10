Google has raised cloud service subscription prices in Nigeria amid the depreciation of the naira in the FX market

The price adjustment affects various Google Cloud products, including Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos

The naira has performed poorly against the United States dollar in both the official and unofficial foreign exchange markets

Google has announced a 100% increase in its cloud storage subscription fees in Nigeria with the new prices set to take effect on April 7.

The tech company announced the price changes in an email to customers.

The cloud storage service allows users to manage their storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

New Google subscription prices

According to Google, the new pricing will see ‘Google One (100 GB)’ increase from N950.00 per month to N1,900.00 per month.

Premium Times also reports that Google One’s basic plan will be increased to N2,900, up from the previous rate of N1,200.

Although the announcement only specified the price increase for the basic plan, other Google One subscription tiers are also expected to see price adjustments.

Currently, the 2TB premium plan is N9,900 per month, and the AI premium plan, which includes advanced Gemini features, is N28,500 per month.

Google message to customers reads:

"Google LLC is increasing the price of your subscription ‘Google One (100 GB)’ from N950.00/month to N1,900.00/month starting on 7 April 2025.

"You'll automatically be charged the subscription price (plus any taxes) to the payment method provided until you cancel. Your price may change again as described in the Google Play Terms of Service.

"You can choose to stop your subscription from renewing at any time and see upcoming charges in Subscriptions on Google Play. Learn how to cancel."

Google has not provided a specific reason for the price increase, but fluctuations in foreign exchange rates are seen as a contributing factor.

Naira is currently exchanging about N1,500 against the US dollar in both the official and unofficial markets.

Google is also expected to update its cloud service [pricing for Australia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Ghana, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, and Tanzania, BusinessDay reports.

Rising cost of services in Nigeria

In recent weeks, Nigerians have faced rising costs in telecommunication and digital services.

MTN and Airtel increased their call and data tariffs after securing regulatory approval from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for a 50% tariff hike.

Multichoice increases subscription prices

Legit.ng previously reported that MultiChoice Nigeria announced a price adjustment for its DStv and GOtv packages, which took effect on March 1.

Although the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) opposed the decision, MultiChoice proceeded with the price increase.

A breakdown of the new subscription prices revealed changes in the monthly rates for Premium, Compact, Compact Plus, and other packages.

