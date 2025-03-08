Global Citizen’s Move Afrika is driving Africa’s creative economy through music, fashion, and economic investment

The event, attended by industry leaders and government officials, highlighted Nigeria’s rich cultural talent

Move Afrika continues to bridge global influence with African creativity to foster long-term economic growth

Global Citizen’s Move Afrika initiative took center stage in Lagos on February 25, 2025, marking a milestone for Africa’s creative economy. More than just a music tour, Move Afrika serves as a catalyst for sustainable economic investment and job creation across the continent.

The historic Lagos stop attracted a distinguished audience, including industry leaders, senior government officials, philanthropists, and key figures from the creative sector.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede lauds Move Afrika's impact on cultural, economic transformation

Among them were Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen, as well as members of the Global Citizen Africa Board—Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede CFR, Chairman of Coronation Group and Access Holdings, and Tunde Folawiyo, Chair of the Global Citizen Africa Board and Chairman of Coronation Merchant Bank.

Employees from Coronation Group and Access Holdings also attended, reinforcing the link between the arts and economic empowerment.

Held at The Palms, Lekki, the electrifying evening featured a show-stopping performance by award-winning artiste John Legend. Paying tribute to Nigeria’s vibrant fashion industry, he wore designs crafted by local talents.

Nigerian superstar Simi and DJ Consequence also delivered outstanding performances, ensuring an unforgettable night that blended global excellence with African ingenuity.

The Lagos State Government reaffirmed its support for initiatives that drive economic growth. Representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Secretary to the State Government Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin stated:

“Move Afrika aligns perfectly with Lagos’ vision. Hosting a global star like John Legend highlights the deep connection between art and activism. This gathering inspires us to be active global citizens, ensuring economic opportunities for all.”

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede lauds Move Afrika’s impact on cultural, economic transformation

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede emphasized Africa’s creative economy as a driver of sustainable growth, stating that Move Afrika exemplifies the power of bridging global influence with African talent.

He said:

"Our strategic partnership with Global Citizen, which began in 2019, is built on a shared commitment to real economic opportunities, long-term investment, and wealth creation."

Notable attendees included creative director Ronami Ogulu, media personality Uti Nwachukwu, Afrobeat musician Made Kuti, and actor Wole Ojo. As Global Citizen expands its impact, Coronation remains committed to fostering innovation and generational wealth creation.

