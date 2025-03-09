Cradle2Harvard International School located in the FederalCapitall Territory (FCT) in Abuja has launched a new digital learning app called MySlates

The President of the school, Phrank Shaibu, said MySlates is designed to supplement traditional learning methods

The app makes quality education accessible to students and ease financial burdens on parents and schools

FCT, Abuja - Cradle2Harvard International School has launched MySlates, a new digital learning platform aimed at enhancing curriculum-based education in Nigeria, the school announced on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Developed in partnership with Asataura Technology Services, MySlates is designed to supplement traditional learning methods with an interactive and technology-driven experience for students from primary to senior secondary levels.

MySlates digital learning App allows students to lean offline. Photo credit: Cradle2Harvard School

Source: UGC

Speaking at the launch event during a sensitization workshop over the weekend, Phrank Shaibu, President of Cradle2Harvard International School, said the platform seeks to bridge gaps in the education sector by providing cost-effective, localized digital resources.

He said MySlates aligns with the Nigerian curriculum, making quality education more accessible to students while easing financial burdens on parents and schools.

Shaibu speaks on features of learning app

According to Shaibu, the application offers a range of features, including downloadable e-books, AI-powered learning support, built-in planners, and subject-specific content across various disciplines.

“It also allows offline learning, helping students in areas with limited internet access,” he said in a statement.

Among its advanced functionalities, MySlates includes AI-driven quizzes, real-time collaboration tools for students and teachers, and personalized learning pathways that adapt to individual progress, the school’s president added.

He explained that the platform also provides parents with tools to monitor academic performance and teacher feedback.

Tech expert speaks on new app

Dr Abubakar Sani, a system engineer for MySlates, described the application as a next-generation solution that integrates learning management systems with modern digital tools.

He said the app is more than just an e-learning platform, adding that it incorporates virtual reality for immersive experiences, exam preparation tools, and AI-powered tutoring to enhance engagement.

It was gathered that the app draws inspiration from the traditional black slate once used by early learners in Nigerian schools.

Cradle2Harvard International School said it hopes the platform will support students in achieving better academic outcomes while adapting to the evolving educational landscape.

Source: Legit.ng