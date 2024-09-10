After Apple launched the new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, many people got excited about its features

Apple has also released the features and capabilities of the new iPhone models launched on Monday, September 9

One of the interesting features of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is that they have an extra button for camera control

Many people have fallen in love with the new iPhone models launched by Apple.

The interesting features, specs and capabilities of the new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have excited many people.

The new iPhone models come with a camera button. Photo credit: Getty Images/RealPeopleGroup and Apple.

Legit.ng presents a few of the interesting specifications of the iPhone 16 Pro models.

1. Larger screen display

The new iPhone 16 Pro models come with the largest iPhone displays ever, according to Apple.

There is a 6.3-inch screen on the iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9 inches on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple says:

"The stunning Super Retina XDR displays with Always-On and ProMotion technologies help users accomplish more."

2. Camera control

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max both have separate camera control buttons.

The button makes it easy to launch the camera and control how a photo is taken or how a video is recorded to the taste of the user.

According to Apple:

"It has a tactile switch that powers the click experience, a high-precision force sensor that enables the light press gesture, and a capacitive sensor that allows for touch interactions. A new camera preview helps users frame the shot and adjust other control options — such as zoom, exposure, or depth of field — to compose a stunning photo or video by sliding their finger on the Camera Control."

3. Pro camera features

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max have four cameras. The new iPhone models parade 5X telephoto camera. It can capture 4k videos.

According to Apple:

"The upgraded camera system introduces a new 48MP Fusion camera with a faster, more efficient quad-pixel sensor and Apple Camera Interface, unlocking 4K120 fps video recording in Dolby Vision."

Commenting on the camera specs, Nigeria techie, Fisayo Fosudo said:

"Apple said the 2 cameras are actually 4 cameras and these are the things it’s capable of: The Ultrawide will have Macro and the main 48MP camera will also take 12MP Telephoto shots."

4. Built with Apple Intelligence

The iPhone 16 Pro is designed for AI, with incredible features that help phone users perform interesting tasks.

The new iPhone models have a more enhanced Siri, which can remember and remind you of things.

Apple notes:

"Siri becomes more deeply integrated into the system experience and gets a brand-new design with an elegant glowing light that wraps around the edge of the screen when active. With richer language-understanding capabilities, communicating with Siri is more natural and flexible."

5. Prices of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

The new iPhone 16 Pro goes for $999 (₦1.6 million). On the other hand, the new iPhone 16 Pro Max is sold at $1199 (₦1.9 million).

Apple notes that the new models will be available for preorder on Friday, September 13.

See a video by CNET for more specifications:

Reactions to new iPhone models

@JustAPersonWhoComments said:

"Probably the smallest update when ur coming in from the 15 Pro. Also 60 hz on the normal 16 in 2024 is crazy."

@jayjohnx said:

"The biggest upgrade/change would have been a "Fingerprint scanner", Apple missed the chance this time."

@pacifista598 said:

"Last year the biggest update was the Action Button and now the biggest update is the Camera Button next year it will be touch ID again."

@DylanZ1201 said:

"Definitely getting the Pro Max when it’s available to preorder in the next few days."

@hassan.safavi86

"It's easy to dismiss incremental improvements in technology, but the reality is that even small advancements often require immense effort from thousands of scientists and engineers with decades of experience."

@kasio22B asked:

"Why does the Pro and Pro Max have fewer colour choices compared to the cheaper ones?"

