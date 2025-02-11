Mobile telecommunication operators have increased their SMS charges from N4.00 to N6.00

The move aligns with the recent 50% tariff hike approval granted by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)

The development comes after MTN Nigeria raised its tariff on data packages by 50% in line with NCC directives

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Mobile Telecommunications Operators in Nigeria have begun implementing the 50% tariff hike recently approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The network operators raised their tariffs on Short Message Service (SMS) by 50% as they now charge N6.00 per SMS from N4.00

Telecommunication companies begin 50% charges on SMS, call tariffs to come later. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: UGC

MTN hikes data charges by 50%

While other telcos have yet to raise their data tariffs, Legit.ng confirmed that MTN has increased its data tariffs by 50%.

According to the report, MTN data tariffs are now N1,500 for a 1.8 gigabyte (GB) monthly plan, replacing the previous 1.5 GB plan.

The telco’s 20 GB plan now sells for N7,500, from N5,500, while the 15 GB plan now sells for N6,500 from N4,500.

All the other operators such as Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile are yet to implement changes to their data plans.

Telcos secretly increase SMS charges

However, findings show that the telcos have raised their SMS charges.

The surreptitious tariff increase has caused a public outrage with many subscribers saying they were not notified.

MTN disclosed that they would halt the implementation until NCC greenlights the move.

The mobile operators said that the NCC approved a 50% increase, saying they cannot implement it without guidelines from the regulator.

The companies had agreed to implement the new tariff within the first quarter of 2025.

Telcos await NCC to implement call tariffs

They stated that the guidelines from the NCC will spell out the specifics and framework needed for implementing the 50% hike.

The new policy allows telcos to adjust prices within the tariff bands as set by NCC’s 2013 Cost Study.

The New Telegraph reports that the President of the Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Tony Emoekpere, said the tariff adjustments align with the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, mandating a structured process to ensure compliance and fairness.

He disclosed that the document will come in handy in guiding operators and stakeholders on implementing the adjustments.

7 key details to know about telcos' 50% tariff hike

Legit.ng earlier reported that NCC recently approved a 50% hike in tariffs for telecom services, sparking debates across the country.

This decision follows months of negotiations between telecom operators, regulators, and consumer rights groups.

While telecom companies argue that the increase is necessary for the stability of the sector, consumers and labour unions have raised concerns about the financial burden it will impose on Nigerians already struggling with rising inflation and economic hardships.

Source: Legit.ng