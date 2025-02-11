Telecommunication giant MTN Nigeria has implemented new data pricing for all its plans

The new data pricing structure, published on MTN's website, saw some plans increase by over 200%

The Nigerian Communications Commission recently approved telecom tariff adjustments by 50%, the first in over a decade

Leading telecommunications provider, MTN Nigeria, has announced a significant increase in its data tariffs, with some packages rising by as much as 200%.

The new pricing structure published obtained from its website affected popular monthly, and daily plans.

MTN Nigeria confirmed the changes in response to X user's enquiries on the new data pricing.

The company wrote:

“Y'ello! Thanks for stopping by, We apologise for any inconvenience and delayed Response. A price increase has been implemented to enhance our services and serve you better, which is why you are seeing the updated amount."

In another response, MTN said:

"Y'ello, Sorry for the late response. The adjustment in the price of data bundle is to enable us serve you better. The inconvenience is regretted.

"You can check the adjusted prices by dialling *312#, *123#, visiting http://mtn.ng, or using the myMTN App."

New MTN data pricing:

15GB weekly plan: Increased from N2,000 to N6,000 (200% increase).

1.5TB plan: Increased from N150,000 to N240,000 (60% increase).

100GB (now 90GB) plan: Increased from N20,000 to N25,000 (25% increase).

25GB plan: Increased from N6,500 to N9,000 (38.5% increase).

4GB + 10 mins monthly plan (now 5.5GB monthly plan): Increased from N2,000 to N3,500 (75% increase).

3.5GB 2-day plan: Increased from N800 to N1,000 (25% increase).

75GB plan: Increased from N16,000 to N20,000 (25% increase).

The new pricing structure can be found here.

Nigerians have reacted to the price changes

An X user, @AfrokonnectNG wrote:

“This sudden price increase from N2,000 to N6,000 for 15GB is wild! How are people supposed to cope with such an outrageous hike? Internet access is essential for work, education, and staying connected, yet it’s being priced like a luxury.

"MTN really needs to reconsider this move because it’s not sustainable for the average Nigerian. What do you think about this development?

Another user, Silva wrote:

"They already made it clear they were going to increase their prices, they fought for a hike in tarrifs , they got it and now they must use it."

NCC approve tariff increase

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved a tariff increase for telecommunications companies, citing prevailing market conditions.

According to NCC, , the adjustment allows a maximum increase of 50 per cent on current tariffs, a compromise from the over 100 per cent hike initially requested by some network operators.

MTN premises better services

Legit.ng reported that Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, said the adjustment would address rising operational costs and ensure critical investments in infrastructure in the telecom industry.

He noted that this tariff adjustment is an important step towards addressing economic pressures on the industry.

The telecommunications giant CEO assured subscribers that the tariff adjustment would improve services.

