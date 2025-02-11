MTN has begun implementing the NCC-mandated 50% tariff hike on all telecommunications services

Just like with data, MTN Nigeria has also adjusted its short message and phone call rates

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the adjustments, which MTN has provided an explanation

Nigerians have reacted to the implementation of new service tariffs, affecting text messaging, voice calls, and data rates.

The rate adjustments follow a 50% tariff increase approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission in January.

In a statement announcing the new tariff, NCC said the decision is backed by its regulatory role under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

Part of the statement reads:

"“The adjustment, capped at a maximum of 50% of current tariffs, though lower than the over 100% requested by some network operators, was arrived at taking into account ongoing industry reforms that will positively influence sustainability."

MTN adjusts tariff hike

Telecommunication giant MTN nigeria is the first to begin implementation of the new tariffs.

Legit.ng reported that MTN Nigeria announced a significant increase in its data tariffs and text message tariffs, with one package rising by as much as 200%.

While the cost of text messages increased from N4 to N6

Some of the MTN data price changes include:

15GB weekly plan: Increased from N2,000 to N6,000

1.5TB plan: Increased from N150,000 to N240,000

100GB (now 90GB) plan: Increased from N20,000 to N25,000

25GB plan: Increased from N6,500 to N9,000

4GB + 10 mins monthly plan (now 5.5GB monthly plan): Increased from N2,000 to N3,500.

3.5GB 2-day plan: Increased from N800 to N1,000.

75GB plan: Increased from N16,000 to N20,000

The 400GB 3-month plan, which has now been increased to 480GB, has risen from N50,000 to N120,000, a price even higher than the previous 600GB plan, which was N75,000.

Other mobile operators, comprising Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile, are yet to update their data prices as of the time of filling this report.

Here is how Nigerians are reacting to the price changes

@AfrokonnectNG wrote:

"This sudden price increase from N2,000 to N6,000 for 15GB is wild! How are people supposed to cope with such an outrageous hike? Internet access is essential for work, education, and staying connected, yet it’s being priced like a luxury.

"At this rate, users may be forced to look for alternatives or reduce their data consumption drastically. MTN really needs to reconsider this move because it’s not sustainable for the average Nigerian.

@JonalistIsrael said;

Here we go. This will also drive other things up. People who provide services relating to Internet will hike their fees. That's the reality. If JAMB registration was N1k before, it would go up."

Another user, @femi4yo added:

"If they (MTN) or any telecommunication companies start charging higher, it means the government is asking for more from them. It is not their fault."

MTN speaks

Reacting to the comments, MTN has explained the decision to adjust prices.

The company wrote:

“Y'ello! Thanks for stopping by, We apologise for any inconvenience and delayed response. A price increase has been implemented to enhance our services and serve you better, which is why you are seeing the updated amount."

In another response, MTN said:

"Y'ello, Sorry for the late response. The adjustment in the price of data bundle is to enable us serve you better. The inconvenience is regretted.

"You can check the adjusted prices by dialling *312#, *123#, visiting http://mtn.ng, or using the myMTN App."

Airtel CEO urges NCC to approve tariff hike

Legit.ng reported that Dinesh Balsingh, Airtel Nigeria's Chief Executive Officer, has supported the increase of telecom tariffs,

He noted that tariffs have remained unchanged for a decade despite the rising cost of operations and the need to improve infrastructure.

