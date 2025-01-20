Lagos State government is set to welcome six new trains from China, to boost rail transportation in the state

The trains have successfully passed all the factory clearance tests and are ready to be shipped from China

The trains will be used to increase the frequency of trips along the Lagos Blue Line, and also be injected into the second phase of the Blue Line

Lagos State Government is set to receive six new train sets, which will significantly bolster the capacity of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue and Red Lines, and enhance the rail transportation network.

The state government announced that the new trains have successfully completed factory acceptance tests and are now ready for shipment from China.

Jubril Gawat, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's senior special assistant on new media, announced this in a post on his X handle.

The post reads in part;

“Six additional train sets will arrive in Lagos very soon to strengthen the capacity of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue and Red Lines, delivering value to commuters and increasing the economic viability of the state.”

Gawat explained that once the trains are delivered, they will help increase the frequency of trips along the Blue Line.

These trains will also play a crucial role in supporting passenger operations when the second phase of the Blue Line, extending from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko over 14 kilometres, is completed by early 2027.

Gawat further highlighted the broader implications of this development, stating that the new trains would alleviate road congestion, enhance the commuter experience for Lagos residents, and contribute to economic progress in the state.

Lagos state launches Blue and Red Rail Line

Recall that the Lagos state government launched the Red Rail Line in October 2024 to provide fast electrified transportation to Lagosians.

The electrified train was described as having seats where passengers faced one another, and passengers who boarded the first ride on the electrified rail commented positively on the speed.

Many people who reacted to the new Lagos Red Line fast train said it would go a long way in solving traffic issues in the state when it fully kicked off operations with a sufficient number of trains.

The Blue rail line was equally launched in 2024, with a 25 percent discount offered for commuters traveling outside peak hours, after its recommissioning.

Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) said the Blue Train Line would increase its number of trips from 54 to 72 per day, effective from August 2024.

MD of LAMATA, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, added that the journey from Marina and Mile 2 will be about 18 minutes from the previous travel time of 25 minutes.

