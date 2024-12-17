Winners have emerged at TrendX’s Pitch2Win Competition after impressing investors with innovative business pitches

The top three business enterprises in the pitch contest won a cumulative cash prize of N10 million, while other participants shared N1 million

The organizer of the contest believes that the support offered to the contestants will drive business excellence

Nigerian budding entrepreneurs who participated in TrendX’s Pitch2Win competition shared a combined N11 million in prize money.

The winners of the pitch contest –Hack 51, Decenter AI and Wear Naija emerged as the top three winners, walking away with prizes of N5 million, N3 million, and N2 million, respectively.

TrendX Founder Nelson Elemi(Left) wants to transform Nigeria’s startup ecosystem

Additionally, ten other participants received N100,000 each for their exceptional contributions to the competition.

The organizer of the event, Nelson Elemi, the founder of TrendX, a blockchain platform for education and asset tokenization, said that Pitch2Win has cemented itself as a game-changing initiative within Nigeria's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

According to Elemi, the competition is borne out of a desire to nurture innovation and foster transformation, which has been relentless over the years.

He emphasized that the event represents more than just a competition; it is also a platform to empower startups and inspire the next wave of business leaders.

His words:

"The journey of entrepreneurship requires boldness, vision and willingness to fight for the idea. With Pitch2Win, we are not just handing out prizes; we are creating a launchpad for transformative ideas to thrive."

A statement from the company said that the Pitch2Win journey began with an open call for applications on November 15, 2024, which saw entrepreneurs from diverse industries submit their ideas.

It was noted that after a rigorous review process, 10 outstanding participants were selected based on pitch quality, business potential, and growth scalability.

The finalists participated in a four-day mentorship program from December 7 to 10, where they received guidance from industry experts on entrepreneurship, innovation, and growth strategies.

This culminated in Pitch Day on December 13, featuring keynote speeches, engaging presentations, and collaborative networking opportunities.

The statement added:

"The Pitch2Win competition is a testament to the growing appetite for innovation and entrepreneurship in Nigeria. Thanks to the vision of Nelson Elemi and the TrendX team, the competition has become a catalyst for driving business excellence and fostering a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem."

An insight into the organiser was provided:

"TrendX, is a cutting-edge blockchain platform revolutionizing education and asset tokenization. As a one-stop solution, TrendX empowers companies to seamlessly create, issue, and manage digital assets, driving a new era of innovation, efficiency, and collaboration.

"Dedicated to bridging the gap between blockchain technology and legal compliance, TrendX fosters an ecosystem rooted in growth, transparency, and success."

