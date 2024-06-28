Nigerian govt has announced plans to employ 30,000 graduates from cohort 1 of the 3MTT program

The 3MTT program aims to support fellows in securing positions both locally and remotely through dedicated job boards

Some of the skills the graduates have acquired include Cloud Platforms Navigation, Data Analysis and Visualisation

Federal Government said there are employment opportunities available for graduates of its 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) program.

The opportunities was announced by the program coordinators in a post shared on X formerly Twitter.

In the post, the coordinators encouraged fellows to begin applying for positions.

Some of the positions mentioned to be available include developer intern, devops intern, UI/UX designer intern, backend engineer intern.

Details about the 3MTT employment opportunities

The coordinators said the fellows would see the jobs that are available locally and remotely once they log in to their dashboards.

The announcement reads:

“We are happy to announce that you can now explore job opportunities on the 3MTT Job Boards! These Job Boards are accessible to Fellows who have completed both online courses and ALC training. Sign up today and apply for roles both locally and remotely.

"Visit our SeamlessHR job board at: https://bit.ly/3MTTSeamlessHRJobBoard and our Work Nigeria Job board at: http://3mtt.worknigeria.com. Stay updated with new job postings regularly!

"Don't miss out on exciting opportunities for positions like Frontend Developer Intern, DevOps Intern, UI/UX Designer Intern, Backend Engineer Intern, & QA Support Intern.

3MTT second phase

Earlier, Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, announced that the government was actively working to secure jobs for cohort 1 fellows, including arranging internships with partnering companies.

He also mentioned that the idea of unemployment benefits for participants was initiated by President Bola Tinubu, demonstrating his strong commitment to the program.

Here is a list of skills learnt at 3MTT

Digital Marketing, Project Management Software, Cloud Platforms Navigation, Data Analysis and Visualisation, Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), CRM Management, Accounting Software, Graphics Design, and UX/UI Design, among several others.

FG opens application to recruit 3 million Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government has opened an application portal for phase one of the Three Million Technical (3MTT) programme.

Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, opened the portal for the programme.

Tijani stated that a crucial part of the programme is building Nigeria's tech talent pool as a backbone to boost its digital economy and position it as a net tech exporter.

