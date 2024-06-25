Womenpreneur Pitch-a-Ton: Access Bank Invites Female Entrepreneurs To Apply for N17.5m Grant

Selected Nigerian women with businesses will undergo a training program to learn how to build their businesses

The grant is part of Access Bank's commitment to supporting and empowering female entrepreneurs

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Access Bank has opened applications for its Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton program, offering N17.5 million in business grants to 10 winners.

The application window, which began on June 24, 2024, will remain open until August 9, 2024.

Access Bank to share Nigerian Business. Photo credit: Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

The Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton program is designed for female entrepreneurs aged 18 to 55 who have been running their businesses for at least one year and hold at least 50% ownership or control rights.

Access Bank Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton program

This year's(2024) program, the sixth of its kind, includes an eight-week mini-MBA training course in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The three-month Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton program features pitching sessions where participants will present their businesses to a distinguished Pan-African jury.

The top finalists will integrate the knowledge gained from the mini-MBA into their pitches, competing for financial grants and other prizes.

Speaking on the programme, Abiodun Olubitan, Group Head of Women's Banking at Access Bank, said:

"We conducted a survey a few years back and found that the failure of female-owned startups within the first five years was due to a knowledge gap.

"The Womenpreneur Program aims to bridge this gap by providing essential resources to help these businesses thrive."

Olubitan emphasized that the Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton is one of Africa's largest business growth platforms for women, offering quality training and grants to selected winners.

She also noted that:

"The main objective is to equip women with the knowledge to grow their businesses.

"Over the past five years, the program has supported 645 mini-MBA winners from six Nigerian geopolitical zones and 10 other African countries, with 65 grant winners and 40 consolation prize winners from 2019 to 2023.

"The impact has been enormous, exposing participating businesses to new international markets."

"Participants have acquired valuable skills in business marketing, management, and digital proficiency, contributing to significant business growth."

To apply, interested persons can use this link.

