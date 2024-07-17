From July 8-13, 2024, Legit.ng partnered with Lagos Startup Week for the third time to share stories of the African tech ecosystem’s limitless innovation

Legit.ng’s business news desk, Victor Enengedi joined other media leaders from top tech publications on an exclusive panel session geared towards uncovering Nigeria’s tech landscape from a journalist perspective

Legit.ng continues to drive conversations on the Nigeria business ecosystem, within which the tech industry plays a major role

Legit.ng's business desk HOD, Victor Enengedi on Lagos Startup Week media panel

Source: Original

For the third time, Legit.ng has partnered with a prominent tech festival, Lagos Startup Week, to report stories about innovators, strategic opportunities, and the limitless possibilities in the Nigerian tech ecosystem.

Lagos Startup Week is where radical disruption turns into radical growth, where tomorrow’s unicorn is launched, and together tech ecosystem players illuminate the potential of a better Africa through tech-based solutions.

Speaking on a Lagos Startup Week panel session themed, “Uncovering Nigeria’s tech landscape: A Journalist’s perspective on Nigeria’s tech”, Legit.ng’s Head of Business Desk, Victor Enengedi highlighted Legit.ng’s role and impact in the growth and development of Nigeria’s thriving tech ecosystem.

“We at Legit.ng have opened a channel where new tech talents and founders can reach out to us to shine a light on their brands and products. This is something that we have been actively doing. While we maintain strong relationships with established startups like Moniepoint, Palmpay, Bolt and others, we are equally committed to spotlighting emerging startups via our platform.”

Legit.ng's business desk HOD, Victor Enengedi speaks at Lagos Startup Week

Source: Original

Harping further on the other support services given to tech players, Enengedi mentioned some new founders whose stories have been told by Legit.ng.

“In the past two months alone, we have featured interviews with several new startups. These include Yieldy, an AgriTech company founded by Mfon Uwa; Univaid, an EdTech company started by Mike Ikenwa; and Raize, a FinTech venture by Olumide Abayomi, among others.”

He added that despite these platforms being relatively unknown, Legit.ng has taken the initiative to promote them, helping to bring their brands and products to public attention.

Editorial Chief at Legit.ng, Rahaman Abiola, corroborated Enengedi’s claim. He stated that Legit.ng’s partnership with the Lagos Startup Week event underscores the media leader’s commitment to supporting the tech ecosystem and telling stories of its limitless potential, possibilities, among others.

“As a digital-first news media company with a strategic business news vertical, we are happy to have played a pivotal role in stirring disruptive conversations about the fintech industry through the panel session that we featured on, and through the Lagos Startup Week stories amplified. We stay resolved in our commitment to amplifying more stories from the African tech ecosystem to the world.”

Enengedi joined other media leaders like Daniel Adeyemi, Managing Editor, Benjamin Dada; Muktar Oladunmade, Editor, Tech Cabal; and Koromone Koroye (Lady Kay), Audio Storyteller and Multimedia Journalist to deliver an insightful session.

In July 2023, Legit.ng’s Head of Business desk anchored a panel session at the Lagos Startup Week for fintech players including Korapay, Vesti and Seerbit, to explore strategies that empower Nigerian fintechs to scale their businesses and embark on successful expansion journeys. This panel was themed: "Go Global: Think Local, How to Scale in Fintech," and panellists discussed the potential of the fintech industry and opportunities yet to be capitalised on.

In 2022, Legit.ng brought its virtual digital interviews, Legit.ng Digital Talk, to Lagos Startup Week to chat with business owners, some of whom were Mojola Ola, former Head Partner Projects and Buildings Business, Anglophone West Africa, Schneider Electric, and Hugo Obi, founder of Maliyo games. The leading media company also headlined a masterclass dedicated to sharing knowledge with Startup entrepreneurs or SMEs on leveraging digital advertising to grow sales.

Legit.ng continues to drive conversations on the Nigerian business ecosystem, within which the tech industry plays a major role. The media leader kicked off 2024 by recognizing and commending exemplary business figures in the Nigerian tech ecosystem for their contributions to the national economy and the retention of local talents.

In October 2024, Legit.ng aims to bring business leaders together for strategic conversations about the fintech ecosystem. More details about this will come soon.

