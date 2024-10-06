The president of Facebook at Meta, Tom Alison, says the company is trying to attract younger users

This is as research shows that young millennials watch videos on Facebook for 60% of their time

Meta also intends to launch a revamped video page that will include longer, live, and short-form videos

Facebook, which was formerly thought to be a social networking site for parents and grandparents, is making an effort to draw in younger people, according to Tom Alison, head of Facebook at Meta.

Alison highlighted that although the platform's first goal was to link friends and family, its future will be to assist users in growing their networks and forming new relationships, which is in line with how younger users engage with the site.

“Younger adults often turn to Facebook during significant life transitions. When they move to a new city, they use Marketplace to furnish their apartments. When they become parents, they join parenting groups.”

Facebook recently unveiled two new tabs, Local and Explore, at an event with content creators in an effort to increase its appeal.

The Explore tab selects material based on user interests, while the Local tab highlights local sales, community groups, and events in the vicinity. The Local tab is currently undergoing testing in a few cities.

Facebook needs to put more of an emphasis on young adults because it is competing fiercely for their attention. For example, TikTok has 150 million American users and has grown to be a favorite among Generation Z. In 2021, Meta responded by launching Reels, their own line of short-form videos.

According to statistics, young millennials watch videos on Facebook for 60% of their time, and over half of them use Reels on a daily basis. Meta also plans to bring out a redesigned video page in the coming weeks to integrate short-form, live, and longer films in one accessible location.

Furthermore, during the course of the previous year, young adults in the United States and Canada have started 24% more discussions on Facebook's dating tool, which was introduced in 2019.

The headline of a little brochure distributed at the Austin event, "Not your mom's (Facebook)," summed up the platform's updated image quite well.

Nigeria becomes eligible to earn money

Legit.ng reported that facebook creators in Nigeria can now earn money from ad revenue as the country has become eligible.

Meta, Facebook's parent company, ticked Nigeria blue in the professional dashboard on Thursday, June 27.

Before now, content creators with Nigerian addresses were not eligible for Facebook monetisation unless they had a page management based in an eligible country.

