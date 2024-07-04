The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has released the names of shortlisted candidates for its Accelerator Programme

The NISA said the selected innovators will pitch their business ideas to win $200,000 prize money

The startups span across several sectors of the Nigerian economy, including health-tech and payment services

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

After a week-long boot camp, the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) released the names of 10 shortlisted innovators for a $220,000 (330 million) prize on Demo Day.

The shortlisted innovators, comprising startups, pitched their solutions before an expert panel of business and tech leaders.

Ten companies selected to win the N330 million Accelerated Programme prize money Credit: picture alliance/contributor

Source: Getty Images

NSIA lists the names of candidates

The NSIA confirmed the selection in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 3, 2024, in Abuja. The statement stated that the selected startups will proceed to the Demo Day of NPI 2.0.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The top 10 startups come from several sectors of the Nigerian economy and emerged from evaluations based on critical criteria such as scalability, product, financial projection, unique value proposition, competitor analysis, and target market size.

The shortlisted firms span across health-tech and payment solutions companies.

They include Yalo Technologies, BetaLife Health, Magic, Carpet Studio, MaterialsPro, Doctorconnect, PaveHQ, VPay Africa, TribalPay, Kunda Kids and Sycamore.

Candidates to participate in training

The startups will compete for $220,000 in prize money on Demo Day and participate in five weeks of all-expense-paid training at Draper University in Silicon Valley, USA.

According to reports, Aminu Umar-Sadiq, the NSIA’s MD and chief executive officer, expressed pleasure at the programme's growing acceptance.

He said the NSIA recognizes technology's important role in propelling positive socio-economic outcomes.

Legit.ng previously reported that the agency stated that the participating businesses would be exposed to interactive training sessions, networking opportunities with innovators, and tailored workshops during the boot camp.

3MTT searches coordinators

This comes after the federal government said employment opportunities are available for its 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) program graduates.

The program coordinators announced the opportunities in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter.

In the post, the coordinators encouraged fellows to begin applying for positions.

FG argets 3m Nigerians for tech talent scheme

Legit.ng previously reported that Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, has revealed that over one million applications have been received for its Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme.

The Minister announced the development via his post on X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, November 6, 2023.

According to Tijani, the next step for the applicants would be announced in the next 12 hours.

Source: Legit.ng