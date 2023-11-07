The federal government has set a goal to train 3 million technical talents over the next four years

Bosun Tijani, who is championing this initiative through the 3MTT programme, has provided an update

In less than two months after the programme was announced, applications from Nigerians have surpassed one million

Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, has revealed that over 1 million applications have been received for its Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme.

The Minister announced the development via his post on X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, November 6, 2023.

According to Tijani, the next step for the applicants would be announced in the next 12 hours.

In the X post, Tijani put the total trainees at 1,001,457, total providers at 18, 644, and total partners at 1,407.

The 3MTT programme

Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister announced N1 billion in funding for the programme to be provided by IHS Telecom.

Aside from the fund, there is also a commitment from IHS Telecom to pay the salaries of 37 dedicated learning community managers for each location for the next three years.

The training is expected to be held in three phases.

The first phase is expected to accommodate 30,000 people, while the second phase will admit 300,000, and the three million will be completed in the third phase.

The programmes in the training process

Skills to learn include digital marketing, project management software, cloud platform navigation, data analysis and visualisation, digital marketing, search engine optimisation (SEO), CRM management, accounting software, graphics design, and UX/UI design.

Interested Nigerians can apply using this link

Interested organisations that want to provide trainers must download the document via this portal.

