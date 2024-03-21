Sunil Natraj is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jumia Nigeria. Having previously achieved remarkable success in Ghana, where he propelled the platform to become one of the fastest-growing countries for Jumia, Natraj brings a wealth of experience to his new role. In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, he elaborates on his vision for Jumia Nigeria.

Jumia Nigeria CEO Sunil Natraj continues to drive transformative initiatives in the e-commerce landscape.

Can you tell us about your journey to becoming the CEO of Jumia Nigeria? What experiences and skills have prepared you for this role?

My journey to becoming the CEO of Jumia Nigeria has been an exciting one. I joined Jumia in 2022 with extensive experience in Sub-Saharan Africa, where I handled the Jumia Express logistics business as VP of Sales and Marketing based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Subsequently, my journey led me to assume the role of CEO of Jumia Ghana, where I further refined my leadership skills while navigating the dynamic landscape of the Ghanaian market. Here, I cultivated a deep appreciation for the nuances of consumer behaviour and market dynamics, which continue to inform my approach to leadership.

Now, as I take the helm at Jumia Nigeria, I am incredibly energised by the boundless opportunities that this pivotal market presents. My vision is clear: to drive transformative initiatives that will not only elevate Jumia's presence but also revolutionise the e-commerce landscape in Nigeria.

Central to this vision is a steadfast commitment to diversifying our product offerings, ensuring that we cater to the diverse needs and preferences of our consumers.

Your success with Jumia Ghana is impressive, and your plans to replicate it in Nigeria are ambitious. Can you elaborate on what specific strategies you believe will help scale Jumia's operations in Nigeria, given the differences in market dynamics between Ghana and Nigeria?

Indeed, the success we have achieved in Ghana has provided valuable insights into the e-commerce landscape in this region. We took Jumia Ghana from being an Accra-centric, which is the capital or coast post-centric city market, to a service that is available everywhere people are buying across Ghana.

While Ghana and Nigeria share similarities in terms of consumer behaviour and preferences, I understand that the scale in Nigeria presents a unique challenge. However, the strategies we implemented in Ghana are adaptable and scalable.

One crucial aspect was expanding our reach beyond the major cities, ensuring that our services are accessible to all regions.

Additionally, our focus on curating the right products and assortments based on consumer demand has been pivotal. We are confident that with our dedicated team and a consumer-centric approach, we can overcome the challenges and establish Jumia as a leading e-commerce platform in Nigeria.

How do you perceive the evolving e-commerce landscape in Nigeria, particularly considering factors such as increasing smartphone pen*tration and a resilient middle class?

The future of e-commerce in Nigeria is promising, characterised by significant growth potential fueled by various factors. For instance, the rising smartphone pen*tration rate signifies broader accessibility to online platforms, thereby expanding the consumer base for e-commerce businesses.

Additionally, the presence of a resilient middle class serves as a crucial market segment, offering substantial opportunities for sustainable growth and consumer engagement. Initiatives like pay-on-delivery further enhance the user experience, ensuring convenience and trust in online transactions.

As we navigate this dynamic landscape, leveraging technological advancements to optimise user experience remains paramount, ensuring seamless interactions and fostering long-term consumer loyalty.

Can you share specific strategies implemented by Jumia Nigeria to ensure trust and satisfaction among consumers, particularly in terms of product authenticity and customer service?

Building trust and gaining consumer satisfaction are pivotal aspects of our e-commerce strategy at Jumia. We understand the importance of reliability and integrity in every transaction, which is why we have implemented several trust-building measures.

For instance, we prioritise providing reliable customer service as a cornerstone of confidence-building. We offer diverse payment options, including pay-on-delivery and cashless transfers, to further solidify consumer trust in our integrity and reliability.

Moreover, our commitment to authenticity is exemplified through our official stores, where consumers can find original products from verified brands. In case of any issues, we ensure a seamless refund process within a stipulated timeline.

Additionally, we facilitate returns through nearby pickup stations, enhancing customer assurance and convenience. These initiatives collectively contribute to fostering long-term relationships with our consumers, ensuring their satisfaction and trust in our brand.

Given Jumia has a fintech and logistics service, could you elaborate on how these align with the company's overall strategy, and what further innovations can we expect in these areas in the near future?

Jumia's fintech and logistics service are enablers of our e-commerce business. These services are geared towards enhancing our consumers' overall e-commerce experience.

Our commitment to innovation in fintech is evident through JumiaPay, which offers a seamless payment solution catering to various preferences, including card payments, bank transfers, and more. Also, we're exploring avenues like instalment payments, popularly known as "buy now, pay later," to further empower our consumers.

We believe that by integrating fintech solutions into our e-commerce operations, we can streamline transactions and build trust and credibility within the online transaction ecosystem. Our focus remains on delivering growth while ensuring robust, smooth, and convenient e-transactions for our consumers.

Lastly, the annual Tech Week is ongoing. Can you share more about the specific strategies and collaborations Jumia has undertaken to ensure that the 'Tech Week' campaign delivers on its promise of providing Nigerians with top tech deals and a seamless shopping experience?

As the annual 'Tech Week' campaign commences, we are thrilled to be partnering with esteemed brands like Infinix, Tecno, Xiaomi, and others, to bring our consumers the latest technological innovations. Our theme, 'Upgrade Your Experience,' embodies our commitment to providing Nigerians with access to high-quality products that enhance their lives.

From electronics to household appliances, Jumia is dedicated to offering the best deals in Nigeria. Our goal is to not only revolutionise the e-commerce landscape but also empower local businesses and make e-commerce accessible to all Nigerians.

