Adaora Umeoji recently emerged as Zenith Bank's new GMD, a development that has sparked reactions on social media

With almost 30 years of experience, she is the first female to hold the position of GMD in the bank

Nigerians on social media hailed her impressive CV as they described her as a superwoman with beauty and brain

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Zenith Bank recently announced the appointment of Adaora Umeoji as the new Group Managing Director/Chief Executive.

Adaora Umeoji is the first female GMD to lead the bank. Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Zenith Bank

The announcement was made in a statement released by the bank to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

This makes her the first female GMD to lead the bank, where she serves as the deputy GMD.

The development has sparked reactions from Nigerians who hailed the new Zenith Bank leader for her beauty and brain.

Since her appointment, Nigerians have not stopped talking about her impressive CV, which makes her qualified for the position.

Nigerians react on social media

Former presidential aspirant Peter Obi, @PeterObi, said on his X page

I sincerely congratulate my very Dear Sister, Adaora Umeoji, on her elevation as the new Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc. Her appointment by the board to this high-profile position is a bold testament to her hard work, commitment to duty and innovative leadership ability.

"The well-deserved appointment also attests to her merit through years of knowledge and experience. She stands as a beacon of inspiration to young girls and women, a proof that success is not gender based.

"There is no doubt that she will leverage on her knowledge and experience to continue to contribute to the growth of the banking and finance sector in the country, and our economy in general.

"I wish her well on her new position and I pray God to give her the strength, wisdom and grace to lead Zenith Bank to greater heights. -PO."

@ShehuSani tweeted,

"Dear Zenith Bank,with this your new CEO,you just stylishly want all depositors to shift to your Bank.Other Banks take note."

@drpenking stated

"Dear Nigerian woman, fine face, b@ttocks, Breast and hips is not enough, what do you bring to the table? Dear Nigerian man, make sure you don’t marry nonsense."

@Onome239 stated,

"Meet Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji Zenith Bank first female GMD. She is beauty and brains lodged in a s@xy body. A role model product."

@iamDo2dtun noted,

"The Zenith bank new CEO is the definition of the Shania Twain’s song. 'She is just not a pretty face'”

@LisaNwabia said,

"A woman just became Zenith Bank’s CEO and I don’t see women applauding her (mostly Feminists) only men I see. What happed to “Women supporting Women?” Let’s do better abeg!"

